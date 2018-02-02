Home > Gist > Metro >

Lady mourns friend killed by stray bullet a year after wedding

Painful Exit Lady mourns friend killed by stray bullet barely a year after wedding

The deceased, who was into her first year in marriage reportedly celebrated her last birthday two weeks before passing.

The deceased was killed following an accidental discharge of bullet that occurred during a robbery. play

The deceased was killed following an accidental discharge of bullet that occurred during a robbery.

A Facebook user, Dulphin Herbisolar Mayoz, has mourned the passing of her friend, who was killed by a stray bullet barely a year after her wedding.

The deceased, Ranti Funsho Akinfolarin who studied at the Lagos State Polytechnic, died during a robbery incident.

She had her last birthday two weeks prior to her death according to the narrator Mayoz.

"Painful exit. A lasposian is gone too soon Ranti Funsho Akinfolarin. Ur birthday was two weeks ago and ur wedding is not even up to a year and u left the world.

"U are gentle and kind hearted sis ,can't just believe u are gone too soon.

"Ur memories we forever linger in my heart Robberyvictim Straybullet Return if possible," writes Mayoz while expressing a deep sadness concerning the passing of her friend.

