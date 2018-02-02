Lady mourns friend killed by stray bullet a year after wedding

news

A Facebook user , Dulphin Herbisolar Mayoz, has mourned the passing of her friend, who was killed by a stray bullet barely a year after her wedding.

The deceased, Ranti Funsho Akinfolarin who studied at the Lagos State Polytechnic, died during a robbery incident .

She had her last birthday two weeks prior to her death according to the narrator Mayoz.

"Painful exit. A lasposian is gone too soon Ranti Funsho Akinfolarin. Ur birthday was two weeks ago and ur wedding is not even up to a year and u left the world.

"U are gentle and kind hearted sis ,can't just believe u are gone too soon.