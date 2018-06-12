Pulse.ng logo
Journalist falls for trap which caught him in bed with married woman

Journalist falls for trap which caught him in bed with married woman

A journalist caught in bed with the wife of his colleague has been made to roll in a pile of dirt.

  • Published:
Mr Clayton Masekesa, a journalist and spokesperson of Zimbabwe's Mutare City Rovers a football club, has been caught in bed with a woman married to his colleague.

According to a report by iHarare, the news reporter is suspected to be having an affair with the wife of Soul Tom, the Secretary General of the club.

Journalist falls for trap which caught him in bed with married woman play

Clayton Masekesa was reportedly caught in bed with the wife of his colleague.

(Nehanda TV)

 

Masekesa was captured in a video which showed him as he rolled in a pile of dirt.

Nehanda TV gathered that the suspect was apprehended following a set-up by members of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA), Municipal Police and Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).

ALSO READ: Woman denies husband sex but freely gives it to others

Zimbabwean man caught having sex with prostitute at wife's burial

In Gweru, Zimbabwe, a man named Luscious Chiturumani was caught having sex with a prostitute while attending his late wife's burial.

Hmetro reported that the subject who visited his in-laws resided in Chiredzi for the occasion introduced his company as his sister. Both were allocated a room where they were found having sexual intercourse in the morning following their arrival.

The philanderers were made to take a walk of shame. play

The philanderers were made to take a walk of shame.

(H-Metro)

 

Reports gathered revealed that a man who was smoking by the window of where the pair were sleeping heard strange sounds which encouraged him to inform people living within the vicinity.

It was feared that the duo might be in danger. Upon opening their room, they were found entwined in the act of love making.

ALSO READ: Congo's president rocked by scandal following viral sex tape of daughter

Grace Mtethwa, a relation of the deceased who died after a brief illness was not impressed by Chiturumani's behaviour stating that she had never encountered such an instance before.

“It is very much disgusting what my uncle has done. Humbwa chaiwo.

“He has proven to be a dog and lacking any sense of morality. How can someone come all the way from Gweru to have sex here aaah? I had never seen anything like such in my entire life.

"He was not able to fully pay the dowry of the deceased but he found the courage to bring a prostitute saying it was his sister," she said angrily.

ALSO READ: Drunk couple caught having sex at a funeral service

Luscious Chiturumani was made to walk with just his pants on. play

Luscious Chiturumani was made to walk with just his pants on.

(H-Metro)

 

The disgraceful act was welcomed by mob justice according to Hmetro.

Chiturumani, who was physically abused in form of slaps and kicks received, was made to walk half naked with his company. Both had a car expected to take them away waiting as the crowd made to punish them for dishonouring the dead.

