'Jesus is waiting for Africans to receive sense before he returns'

Daddy Freeze 'Jesus is waiting for Africans to get sense before coming' - OAP

This controversial media personality believes that Jesus Christ is waiting for Africans to become sensible before coming back.

Daddy Freeze reacts to new weight loss miracle

Daddy Freeze reacts to new weight loss miracle

Media personality and Cool FM On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, aka Daddy Freeze, has not wavered in his campaign against men of God and Pastors he believes are either not doing the right thing or fleecing their congregations.

Daddy Freeze who is the head of the Free the Sheeple Movement, in a new post on his Instagram page, said that he believes Jesus Christ is waiting for Africans to receive sense before he returns to the earth.

Pastor Lethebo Rabalango carrying his deadly deliverance (Instagram)

 

Daddy Freeze made the comment following a viral photograph that has been making the rounds on the social media of a controversial South African man of God, Pastor Lethebo Rabalango, who killed one of his members after he put a large speaker on top of her body as part of a miracle.

Though the incident happened sometime in August 2016, Daddy Freeze brought up the photo after a Ghanaian website posted it on October 3, 2017.

The Pastor was said to have invited the deceased to the podium during a deliverance service and ordered her to lie down. He then ordered his ushers to carry a big speaker and put on her stomach saying the weight would not harm her.

The lifeless girl killed by her pastor (Instagram)

 

Pastor Rabalango reportedly climbed and sat on top of the speaker which was still on the girl’s stomach for close to five minutes but by the time he stood up and ordered that the speaker is removed, the girl could not rise having given up the ghost in the process.

She reportedly died following internal injuries she sustained during the botched deliverance and the Pastor was promptly arrested and charged to court.

See Daddy Freeze's Instagram post here:

play

 

