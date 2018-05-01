Home > Gist > Metro >

Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor scared for humanity

Love Over Hatred Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor scared for humanity

As opposed to lynching gay people, Pastor Charles Awuzie proposed extending love to them.

  • Published:
An image captures a man believed to be gay. He reportedly suffered an attack in the hands of a mob in Imo State. play

An image captures a man believed to be gay. He reportedly suffered an attack in the hands of a mob in Imo State.

(Facebook/Romeo Oriogun)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Pastor Charles Awuzie, who reportedly runs a Christian ministry in South Africa, has raised concerns over the hatred for gay folks.

He brought attention to a social media user's response to his comment discouraging violence against people considered as homosexuals.

play Hunt for the blood of homosexuals makes pastor scared for humanity (Lailasblog)

 

Awuzie, who referred to the lynching of two gay people in Aba, Abia State, was shocked after reading opinions endorsing the killing of individuals whose sexual orientation differs from the regular straight.

As opposed to slaughtering homosexuals, Pastor Charles Awuzie proposed a show of love. He considers this a better chance of affecting change.

“I posted about gays being lynched in Aba and this brother said they DESERVED TO BE KILLED. Chai. Religion is wicked.

"No gay deserves to die. They deserve to be loved and shown Christ like every other human.

"Religious Nigerians share same extremist tendency with Boko Haram – no difference. I just hope you all are seeing the Wickedness of religion.

"I am not gay… I am very straight…. But I love gays enough to put my reputation on the ground and defend their blood. That’s love.

"Love is not defending tithe and false prophets, love is defending HUMANITY," the clergyman wrote.

ALSO READ: Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from mother

Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down

The harsh treatment of some men reported to be gay has inspired opinion on social media.

On Instagram, some users condemned the public shaming of the alleged homosexuals who were reportedly paraded naked by a mob in Abia State.

play Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down

 

In a picture, the victims were slightly covered with palm fronds while a mob strolled with them.

The event had some users wondering about the humanity in the Nigerian populace who have had the support of the government in their condemnation of homosexual activities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]bullet
2 In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girlsbullet
3 Buhari Church of Satan slams President for describing Benue church...bullet

Related Articles

Poor Woman Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from mother
TB Joshua Prophet reportedly delivers lesbian partners
By Fire, By Force Man killed for rejecting sexual advances from homosexual friend
Satanic World Is homosexuality God's punishment for child abortions?
No More Scrubs! Broke guy drags slay queen who uses vagina for money
Unholy Secret Blood sisters threaten to release Reverend Sister's sex tape
War Zone Spread of HIV among gay partners in Ikotun leads to bloody fight
Museveni Ugandan President intends to ban oral sex, says the mouth is for eating[video]
Jungle Justice Gay man soaked in blood after nasty Imo mob attack
Have Mercy Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down

Metro

Sad tale of how a student returned to school a day before kidnap
Family Disgrace Daughter of Kenyan Bishop arrested for faking own kidnap
Tanai Smith in the hospital
Lord Have Mercy Woman shares touching tale to warn other women of IUD complications [Graphic Photos]
Police arrest man who stole and sold child for N75,000
Human Trafficking DSS rescue abducted baby who has been sold 3 times
Bike snatcher gets instant Karma
Instant Karma Bike thief hits head on concrete during escape, dies