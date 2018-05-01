news

Pastor Charles Awuzie, who reportedly runs a Christian ministry in South Africa, has raised concerns over the hatred for gay folks .

He brought attention to a social media user's response to his comment discouraging violence against people considered as homosexuals.

Awuzie, who referred to the lynching of two gay people in Aba, Abia State, was shocked after reading opinions endorsing the killing of individuals whose sexual orientation differs from the regular straight.

As opposed to slaughtering homosexuals, Pastor Charles Awuzie proposed a show of love. He considers this a better chance of affecting change.

“I posted about gays being lynched in Aba and this brother said they DESERVED TO BE KILLED. Chai. Religion is wicked.

"No gay deserves to die. They deserve to be loved and shown Christ like every other human.

"Religious Nigerians share same extremist tendency with Boko Haram – no difference. I just hope you all are seeing the Wickedness of religion.

"I am not gay… I am very straight…. But I love gays enough to put my reputation on the ground and defend their blood. That’s love.

"Love is not defending tithe and false prophets, love is defending HUMANITY," the clergyman wrote.

Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down

The harsh treatment of some men reported to be gay has inspired opinion on social media.

On Instagram, some users condemned the public shaming of the alleged homosexuals who were reportedly paraded naked by a mob in Abia State.

In a picture, the victims were slightly covered with palm fronds while a mob strolled with them.

The event had some users wondering about the humanity in the Nigerian populace who have had the support of the government in their condemnation of homosexual activities.