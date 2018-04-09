Spread of HIV among gay partners in Ikotun leads to fight

news

A fight broke out between some gay lovers in Ikotun, Lagos, who reportedly infected each other with the HIV virus.

The police at the Ikotun police division learnt of this following an alert by local security men in Egbe.

Punch News gathered that a group of five young men aged between 20 to 31 years old, had a disagreement after discovering that a member, Ezeugo, also the leader of the clique had been multiple sexual partners.

"We got a distress call from residents around 3am that there was a fight among five homosexuals living together in a room apartment.

“On getting there, we were told that late that night, the neighbours heard a noise and thought a thief had broken into the house. But they later discovered that the noise came from the room where the men stayed and that they were fighting.

“The tenant who accommodated the others, Ezeugo, had gone out to bring a new gay partner and was about to sleep with him when his first lover protested that he could not be sleeping with him and his tribesman from Calabar, Cross River State.

“Ezeugo denied that he wanted to sleep with the new person.

“While we were interviewing them, the first lover said his major grouse was that Ezeugo was sleeping with him and wanted to sleep with his tribesman as well," says police spokesperson, SP Chike Oti.

It appeared a case of jealousy in the group who risk a jail sentence of 14 years. Oti confirmed this in a statement.

“They were into gay relationship and a quarrel broke out among them.

"The security men who listened to their heated argument alerted the police and the Ikotun Divisional Police Officer sent men there to arrest them.

"One of them confessed to be HIV/AIDS positive and said it was his boyfriend that infected him.

"The boyfriend was sleeping with the other men as well and that was the cause of their fight," SP Chike Oti added.

Is homosexuality God's punishment for child abortions?

Comments offered by an American evangelist, Linda Harvey, suggests a link between homosexuality and a widespread child abortion.

This was expressed in a note by the preacher who spoke at the "Bringing America Back to Life" convention.

Various debates, mainly in a form of criticism, have placed focus on the immorality associated with same-sex relationships, a factor Harvey attributed to God's vengeance.

“You may have thought these were separate issues, but they are foundationally connected.

"One has to consider, first of all, the horrifying possibility that this complete sexual and human identity meltdown could be an aspect of God’s judgment on us for aborting millions of our children.

"We won’t know until we see him, but it is very possible that as an instrument of God’s judgment, he is using the punishment to come on us through our children, the corruption of our children.

"Even more horrifying, we are letting it happen," the evangelist observed according to online media.

ALSO READ: Lady threatens to frame man as gay for refusing to have sex with her

The reaction towards homosexuality in Nigeria is one of blunt disapproval as indicated in the Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act.

A 14-year jail term is the proscribed punishment for an offender.