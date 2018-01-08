Fearless Nigerian soldier killed by own grenade

news

A fearless Nigerian soldier, Major MM Hassan, nicknamed 'Sarkin Yakin' meaning "King of War", was killed when a grenade he was carrying fell off and exploded leaving him with no chance of survival.

He reportedly died on Friday, January 5, 2018, during the operation Deep Punch offensive against Islamist sect, Boko Haram in Damoboa, Borno State.

The terror group has been put on the back foot following the renewed strength of the Nigerian army which seems to be on the ascendancy in the fight to counter the militants.

Hassan's death as well as the improved position of Nigeria's force was confirmed in a comment by a Twitter user, Ahmad Salkida.

"Captain Hassan was killed two days ago. His end is being mourned all over the theatre as he was always assigned difficult tasks to different areas to assist soldiers.

"Military sources confirm the insurgents are witnessing unprecedented pressure, with the operation Deep Punch.

"The ongoing 'Operation Deep Punch,' the NA lost some personnel amongst whom is Capt MM Hassan of the artillery corps based in Damboa.

"He was a brave, disciplined and a highly motivated Officer, that earned him the title - Sarkin Yakin Damboa by colleagues and the civil populatn.

"Nigerian Army Loses Another Outstanding Soldier in Damoboa. He is in the same league with Col. Abu Ali. Capt. MM Hassan is a soldier's soldier. His colleagues pay tribute and local residents described him as kind and humble."

ALSO READ: Army loses 3 soldiers, clears 13 terrorist hideouts in Sambisa

The passing of the deceased war machine has become a trending subject on Twitter where sympathizers including the governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Hassan Ibrahim Dankwambo who expressed pain concerning the loss.

"I’m deeply saddened over the loss of this gallant officer, Capt. MM Hassan and other patriotic officers who lost their lives while trying to keep us safe from these enemies of humanity. May God grant their families the fortitude to bear this loss," he tweeted.

Nigerian soldiers with great passion for their job

The battle to conquer the Boko Haram insurgents has seen a number of exceptional soldiers who have displayed a dedication to their jobs revealed.

Despite losing many of their colleagues to the war, some have still managed to put up a cheerful mood like an army officer who sent out a Christmas message in December 2017, in a video that went viral.

The military person began the clip with an opening chorus acknowledging support from God. He soon proceeded to stating that though he has found himself in the thick of a bush, the pride of being a Nigerian soldier stays firmly rooted in him.

"My people happy Xmas in advance," he started.

"Enjoy yourself eh. Just thank God that you guys are out there, you guys can even eat chicken. Anything you like you can just eat. But we, we are inside the bush. We feed on anything natural and we are happy. We are proud of it. That is why we are soldiers. Enjoy. (Laughing out loud)."

The rare show of commitment by a Nigerian soldier to his duty is an indication that not every security agent is corrupt and belligerent in nature.