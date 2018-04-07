news

A 25- year-old man identified as Tunde Vincent has been arrested for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl at Madalla village in Suleja Local Government Area of Niger State.

Instablog9ja reports that the father-of-five is alleged to have way-laid the young girl on her way home, after which he dragged her into an uncompleted building and violated her .

ALSO READ: Nigerian prophet arrested for raping minor in Zambia

While speaking with journalists on Thursday, April 5, 2018, the suspect said:

"I don’t have appetite to make love to grown-up women; I prefer little girls to satisfy my sexual urge and enjoy doing that as long as I want it; each time I stopped, something would push me to do it again.”

Confirming the sad incident, the Spokesperson for the Niger State Police Command, Muhammad Abubakar, said that the suspect confessed to the crime following his arrest by the police operatives attached to Madalla Division.

Abubakar also added that the command has concluded the investigation and will have the suspect arraigned in court soon.

65-yr-old man arrested for raping 7-yr-old girl in Delta

In a similar occurence, a 65-year-old man was sentenced to five years in jail for the rape of a 7-year-old girl in Effurun, Delta State.

The suspect, Mr. Brakeme John was sentenced to five years in prison for raping the victim on June 8th, 2014 at Omokosi chive in Effurun.

Mr Brekeme was arraigned before a magistrate court in Udu, Udu local government area of Delta State on today, September 8, 2016.

The reports revealed that the cry of the young girl had attracted residents who came to her aid after Mr Brekeme had forced himself on her.

Mr Brekeme was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time, before he dragged the victim into an uncompleted building to commit the dastardly act.

ALSO READ: 70-yr-old man arrested for raping 4-yr-old girl

The Magistrate presiding over the case, Mr. Moses Akpona, found Mr Brekeme guilty on a three-count charge of having unlawful carnal knowledge, assault and battery .

The accused reportedly pleaded guilty and begged that justice is tempered with mercy.

The judge later sentenced him to five years in jail for the first count and two years in the third count without an option of fine.