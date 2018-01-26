news

A Facebook user, Sampson Nwabueze has taken to the social media platform to celebrate the birth of multiple twins delivered by his sisters.

According to the celebrant, the births occurred within a month interval, a reason why he seemed very excited in his comments.

"On the pretty 02/12/2017 a set of twins was added to my family through my sister. There by making me a bigger uncle...

"And today being another pretty 23/01/2018, another set of twins has been added to my family through another of my sister. Making me the biggest uncle...

"The God of twins has arrived in the family of OGBE's once again with his blessings in double...

"4kids added in the family just within a space of one month. I can't help it but to celebrate God's greatness... getting my dancing shoes ready for dedication day...

"To God Be The Glory...," Nwabueze who attributed the births to God wrote on Facebook on Tuesday, January 23, 2018.

Not everyone want babies

Unfortunately, Sampson Nwabueze's joy does not resound with the feelings of some people in Awka, Anambra State, where a dead baby was found in a dumpsite.

A student of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Lilian Abirika, confirmed the report to Pulse.

