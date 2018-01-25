Home > Gist > Metro >

Baby found dead at a refuse dump site opposite Unizik

Early Departure Baby found dead at a refuse dumpsite opposite Unizik

There are reports that the infant died at birth while others submitted that it might have been intentionally killed.

  • Published:
The corpse of a new-born baby was discovered at a refuse dumpsite around Unizik. play

The corpse of a new-born baby was discovered at a refuse dumpsite around Unizik.

(Lilian Abirika)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A dead baby has been found dead at a refuse dumpsite opposite the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, located in Awka, Anambra State.

This was confirmed by a student of the institution, Lilian Abirika.

According to the witness in a chat with Pulse, there are divided opinion concerning the cause of death. Some people opined that it might have died at birth while others hinted that it was intentionally killed.

"The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a dump opposite Laurel junction, Ifite-Awka, Anambra State around the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.

"The body, which appears to be lifeless, was dumped at the early hours of today and is still there.

"There are talks from people that the child might have died at birth, while others believe it's just sheer wickedness," Abirika disclosed.

Similarly, the severed head of a day old baby was found beside a canal in Itire, Lagos.

The head of a day-old baby was found near a canal in Itire, Lagos. play

The head of a day-old baby was found near a canal in Itire, Lagos. (Image used for illustration purposes)

(Hello Naija)
 

Witnesses submitted that the gory sight was facilitated by ritual killers.

According to Punch News, the incident occurred on Monday, January 22, 2018. It further reported that the body part was found in a black pot stained with blood.

“In my observation, the victim was a day old baby. People were shocked and cursed the perpetrators. The area is usually deserted by 9pm," a resident of Itire Kabiru Anifowoshe told Punch.

Representatives of the Lagos State Police Command have reportedly taken the severed head to a hospital. Its spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the development.

“The scene was photographed while the head was removed and deposited in the morgue for autopsy. Effort is being made to track down the perpetrators of the evil act,” he said.

ALSO READ: Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

This incident is one in too many cases of ritual murder recorded in Nigeria, which has continually seen a high number of fetish killings.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 No Shame! Beer-loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaidbullet
2 Dogs Here are some of the most dangerous breeds in the worldbullet
3 Unilorin University bans use of hair attachment on campusbullet

Related Articles

Mysterious Deaths 2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque
Extreme Measures Hospital detains mother, newborn baby for 4 months over N215K
Hell Bound Togolese woman buries 3-months-old baby alive to please lover  [Video/Graphic Photos]
Awesome God New mum welcomes triplet after losing first baby
Poor Animal Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food
Rahma Haruna Remember the little girl who lived in a bowl?
Miracle Baby Nigerian baby delivered during flight from Paris to New York
Horror! Severed head of day-old baby shocks Lagos residents

Metro

The death of Chiburuoma Boms was reportedly facilitated by her relation.
Evil Men Teenage girl reportedly strangled to death by relation found in septic tank
The narrator received disapproving comments from his followers but he was without no regrets. (For Illustration)
Mother's Charm Mom checks into hospital to prevent son from marrying divorcee
German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients
In Lagos Housewife loses 22-years marriage over wearing of trousers
A man reportedly cut off his wife's hands for overstaying at a burial ceremony.
Weird Woman's hands chopped off by husband for overstaying at funeral