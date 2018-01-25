Baby found dead at a refuse dump site opposite Unizik

news

A dead baby has been found dead at a refuse dumpsite opposite the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, located in Awka, Anambra State.

This was confirmed by a student of the institution, Lilian Abirika.

According to the witness in a chat with Pulse, there are divided opinion concerning the cause of death. Some people opined that it might have died at birth while others hinted that it was intentionally killed.

"The body of a newborn baby boy was found in a dump opposite Laurel junction, Ifite-Awka, Anambra State around the Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka.

"The body, which appears to be lifeless, was dumped at the early hours of today and is still there.

"There are talks from people that the child might have died at birth, while others believe it's just sheer wickedness," Abirika disclosed.

Similarly, the severed head of a day old baby was found beside a canal in Itire, Lagos.

Witnesses submitted that the gory sight was facilitated by ritual killers.

According to Punch News, the incident occurred on Monday, January 22, 2018. It further reported that the body part was found in a black pot stained with blood.

“In my observation, the victim was a day old baby. People were shocked and cursed the perpetrators. The area is usually deserted by 9pm," a resident of Itire Kabiru Anifowoshe told Punch.

Representatives of the Lagos State Police Command have reportedly taken the severed head to a hospital. Its spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, confirmed the development.

“The scene was photographed while the head was removed and deposited in the morgue for autopsy. Effort is being made to track down the perpetrators of the evil act,” he said.

