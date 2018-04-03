news

An Ethiopian man, Dirar Abohoy, who has walked on his hands since the age of 9, wants a Guinness World Records for his superhuman skills.

A BBC News footage showed the 32-year-old in the act of showing off his unique ability which has received the attention of all and sundry.

In the clip, Abohoy was captured moving a vehicle with a rope tied to his body.

His exceptional qualities which includes saw him lift a person while navigating on his palms seems a savoury display for observers who gathered in droves to watch him.

The Ethiopian man's skills has also gathered conversation on Twitter where some users were made to wonder about how he makes a living from his capabilities.

Man lifts heavy generator with teeth

A young man has been captured in a video as he lifted a heavy power generator with his teeth.

This inspired loud cheers from his friends who were heard singing praises in the background as he displayed his unique strength.

He was able to achieve the remarkable feat by biting down on a towel.

To prove that his ability was not a fluke, the unidentified subject took brief steps while carrying the generator which firmly aligned with his chest.