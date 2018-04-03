Home > Gist > Metro >

Superhuman Ethiopian man who has walked on hands since 9, wants Guinness World Records

The attention of Ethiopians has been directed to a man, Dirar Abohoy, who can walk long distances on his palms.

Dirar Abohoy wants a Guinness World Record for his unique capabilities.

(Gazeta Telegraf)
An Ethiopian man, Dirar Abohoy, who has walked on his hands since the age of 9, wants a Guinness World Records for his superhuman skills.

A BBC News footage showed the 32-year-old in the act of showing off his unique ability which has received the attention of all and sundry.

Ethiopian man Dirah Abohoy who has walked on hands since 9, wants Guinness World Records (BBC News)

 

In the clip, Abohoy was captured moving a vehicle with a rope tied to his body.

His exceptional qualities which includes saw him lift a person while navigating on his palms seems a savoury display for observers who gathered in droves to watch him.

 

The Ethiopian man's skills has also gathered conversation on Twitter where some users were made to wonder about how he makes a living from his capabilities.

ALSO READ: Super human skills of armless teacher has made her #GhanaTrueHero

Man lifts heavy generator with teeth

A young man has been captured in a video as he lifted a heavy power generator with his teeth.

This inspired loud cheers from his friends who were heard singing praises in the background as he displayed his unique strength.

He was able to achieve the remarkable feat by biting down on a towel.

Nigerian man lifts a power generating set with his teeth. : @smallworls_olamilekan

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

To prove that his ability was not a fluke, the unidentified subject took brief steps while carrying the generator which firmly aligned with his chest.

