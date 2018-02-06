news

Dr. Boniface Anyanwu, a senior lecturer at the Delta State University, Abraka, has escaped from the keep of kidnappers who held him for a 10 million Naira ransom.

This is following an abduction that occurred at his residence on Saturday, February 3, 2018. Anyanwu who was taken from his home around 3 AM was reportedly stolen alongside the son of a colleague, Professor Augustine Nwachukwu.

The pair were driven away from the lecturer's apartment in a Toyota Camry vehicle. Their abductors subsequently made their demands which amounted to a 20 million Naira according to a lecturer who spoke anonymously.

A picture of Anyanwu embracing a woman believed to be a close relation suggested a mood of delight concerning his freedom.

Pulse was unable to reach out to the authorities of the Delta State University for comments.

The institution had earlier released a statement in the aftermath of Dr. Boniface Anyanwu's abduction.