DELSU lecturer escapes from kidnappers who held him for 10m ransom

The academician reportedly escaped from his abductors who requested for a 10 million Naira ransom for his release.

Dr. Boniface Anyanwu, a senior lecturer at the Delta State University, Abraka, has escaped from the keep of kidnappers who held him for a 10 million Naira ransom.

This is following an abduction that occurred at his residence on Saturday, February 3, 2018. Anyanwu who was taken from his home around 3 AM was reportedly stolen alongside the son of a colleague, Professor Augustine Nwachukwu.

The pair were driven away from the lecturer's apartment in a Toyota Camry vehicle. Their abductors subsequently made their demands which amounted to a 20 million Naira according to a lecturer who spoke anonymously.

A picture of Anyanwu embracing a woman believed to be a close relation suggested a mood of delight concerning his freedom.

ALSO READ: Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor

Pulse was unable to reach out to the authorities of the Delta State University for comments.

The institution had earlier released a statement in the aftermath of Dr. Boniface Anyanwu's abduction.

