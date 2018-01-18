Home > Gist > Metro >

Akaninyene Jumbo killed days after police captured his native doctor

Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor

Akaninyene Jumbo, was killed in a gun shoot-out against Nigeria's military team and the Nigeria police.

  • Published:
Akaninyene Jumbo, seen lying on a gurney, was killed during a duel with security operatives in Rivers State, Nigeria. play

Akaninyene Jumbo, seen lying on a gurney, was killed during a duel with security operatives in Rivers State, Nigeria.

(Press)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The combined efforts of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigerian Army has ensured the death of a deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper, Akaninyene Jumbo, who was killed days after his native doctor was captured.

Jumbo, who was notorious for criminal activities such as kidnappings, robbery, cultism and politically-motivated killings, was shot dead in Rivers State, during a gun battle with security operatives on Monday, January 15, 2018, according to reports.

Army urges Boko Haram members to surrender play

The Nigerian Army partnered with the police to neutralize Akaninyene Jumbo.

(AFP/File)

 

His death is expected to offer some relief to residents of the Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas, who have longed endured his reign of terror.

The Nation News reported that his corpse was exhibited at a military checkpoint at Iwukem junction and then to Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, where his hometown of Ikot Ibekwe, is located.

ALSO READ: Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by police [Photos]

The assault team which facilitated his death was put together by Ibrahim Idris, Nigeria's Inspector General of Police.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

(Press)

 

Jumbo's neutralization is one in a list of success stories recorded by the NPF who are on the ascendancy in the battle against criminal groups for example the Badoo cult known for terrorizing the residents of Ikorodu in Lagos.

Meet Chibuzor Igwe, a young member of Badoo

18-year-old Chibuzor Igwe, who was paraded on Thursday, January 4, 2018, at the Lagos State Police Command's headquarter in Ikeja, revealed how he was lured into the Badoo cult.

According to Punch News, the youngster who was earlier seeking for a job got introduced by one Obamoyegun Omotayo, alleged to be the leader of the terror group.

Chibuzor Igwe was tricked into joining the Badoo cult group. play

Chibuzor Igwe was tricked into joining the Badoo cult group.

(New Telegraph Online)

 

In his statement, the teenager revealed that he contacted the head who owns a number of cars because he wanted to be his driver.

“I am a Badoo member. Around November, I told Obamoyegun (Omotayo) that I wanted to be his driver because I saw him with new cars. He told me that it would take some time before he would give me the job," Igwe told Punch before Edgal Imohimi, the state police commissioner ordered that he and some other suspects be taken away.

The commissioner mentioned that Chibuzor Igwe was apprehended during their last strike.

ALSO READ: 'I am not a Badoo sponsor, the police just want to frame me' - Businessman

He was arrested while trying to flee from the law at a location described as Alabo Street, Abule Osorun, Ibeshe, Ikorodu. This was where a family of three was attacked on Saturday, December 30, 2017.

Others also paraded by the police include Uche Igwe; a welder, believed to be the youth's elder brother,  Samuel Akaeze, a.k.a Samito; his wife, Gift Akaeze who provides information to gang members concerning where to attack; and a herbalist, Fatai Adebayo, a.k.a Adaripon.

Fatai Adebayo is the herbalist that has been fortifying the Badoo cult group with charms. play

Fatai Adebayo is the herbalist that has been fortifying the Badoo cult group with charms.

(Vanguard News)

 

The latter who reportedly prepares 'juju' for members of the notorious cult group was captured earlier in the week. He was apprehended at his shrine in Imosan village, located around Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

The arrest was confirmed in a press statement forwarded to Punch News by the Lagos police.

It detailed the activities of SP Chike Oti, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the aftermath of the arrest.

Some representatives of the gang who were taken into custody over the weekend told law enforcement officers about the involvement of the herbalist.

According to the police, the Badoo agents don't go for a killing without first consulting him. He reportedly administers an oath for the cultists.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Sugar Mummy Twitter user shares half-naked picture of sugar mummybullet
2 Sexual Harassment OAU responds to complaint about sex-lover lecturerbullet
3 Weird World 13 children held captive, chained to bed by parents in...bullet

Related Articles

Mysterious Deaths 2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
Boko Haram 'Islamist group are willing to surrender', says Mama Boko Haram
Kidnapping Serial abductions of doctors in Calabar sparks NMA protest
Deadly Jealousy Woman kills stepson because her children were neglected by husband
Badoo 18-yr-old teenager narrates how he was lured into cult
In Ogun State Woman who abducted 3-yr-old girl at RCCG Redemption Camp nabbed by police
Evans The Second Kidnap kingpin who collected ransom in Dollars arrested

Metro

IPOB sets up Hausa broadcast channel, starts airing Jan 6
Throw Back Thursday Facebook user shares memorabilia from Biafra
Mrs Toyin Ogundipe and her new born baby, Jake
Miracle Baby Nigerian baby delivered during flight from Paris to New York
Haruna, drinking water from a cup held by her mother, Fadi who revealed that her daughter failed to learn how to crawl as an infant.
Rahma Haruna Remember the little girl who lived in a bowl?
Kemi Olunloyo, if her claims are to be believed, is now a born-again Christian.
Kemi Olunloyo Amidst tears, controversial commentator claims Pastor Ibiyeomie has led her to Christ