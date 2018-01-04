Home > Gist > Metro >

Deaf man survives train hit in Kano

Abubabar, a petty trader, was said to have been pushed off the train’s tracks at a shop close to the rail line at Sharada.

A 28-year-old deaf man,  Isa Abubakar, is receiving treatment at the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital in Kano after being  hit by a moving train in Sharada Saberi area of the metropolis.

Abubabar, a petty trader,  was said to have been pushed off  the train’s  tracks at a shop close to the rail line at Sharada.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, Alhaji Saidu Mohammed,  confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Thursday.

He said that an eye witness called the fire service at about 1:26 p:m after the incident.

“Upon receiving the information, we quickly dispatched our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 1:34 p:m,” he said.

Mohammed said  Abubakar sustained serious injuries  and was taken to the Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital  where he is currently receiving treatment.

He advised  motorists and other road users  to be careful while crossing the rail line, adding that  those who may be physically challenged  should  seek help.

NAN reports that petty traders are usually seen selling their wares on  rail lines in different locations in the state.

