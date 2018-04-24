Dad gives daughter to pals as gift, but joins them to rape her

news

An Indian dad has reportedly offered his daughter to his friends as gift but joins them in taking turns to rape her.

This is according to a report by The Sun UK, which stated that the sexual assault lasted for a period of 18 hours.

The father, who is in his 50s had introduced the lady, 35 years old, to a pal in Kamlapur while attending a fair.

She was successfully convinced to embark on a trip with the duo to the residence of one other company in the Indian city of Lucklow.

At this location, the trio reportedly took turns to rape the victim who soon managed to escape to her mother's house.

The dad who was earlier arrested in February 2018, was granted bail, confirms police rep, Sureshrao Kulkarni.

The police in Patan, India, have apprehended a man, Rohan, alleged to have raped his mother, 46, while she was asleep.

According to The Sun UK News, the suspect, who is reportedly 22 years old, has an addiction to watching porn on his mobile device.

It was gathered that her husband and eldest son encouraged her to file a report at a police station following the shocking act.

The incident was confirmed by S M Rabari, a police inspector who said, "Rohan has been arrested. We have also sent the accused and the woman for medical examination.”

Authorities in India have kept the true identity of the suspect under wrap in order to protect the image of his mum.

He was however was charged for rape as stipulated under Section 376 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.