Court sentences Delta traditional ruler to death by hanging

news

One of the highest ranking chiefs of Uvwie Kingdom in Delta State , Chief Newton Agbofodo, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

The Delta State High Court in Asaba sentenced Agbofodoh, who is the community head of Ekpan, Uvwie Council Area of Delta State, after he was found guilty of all four count charges preferred against him, including murder.

The traditional leader was arrested on June 17, 2016, and was later arraigned in court.

Charges brought against him were conspiracy to commit murder, the substantial offence of murder, conspiracy to commit attempted murder and an attempted murder.

ALSO READ: Tramadol overdose kills young man in Abraka, Delta state

In October 2012, Agbofodo was said to have been involved in the killing of one Edigbe Ikpesa and several others within Ekpan and its environs.

He was also implicated in the Delta Mall robbery and vicious destruction in January 2016.

54 soldiers get death penalty

Capital punishment, with methods of execution ranging from hanging to shooting, is a legal penalty in Nigeria.

In 2017, Amnesty International called on the Nigerian government to stop the planned execution of some inmates on death row in Lagos State but the government rejected the call, pointing that the death penalty is expressly authorized by section 33 of the Constitution of Nigeria.

On December 17, 2014, 54 Nigerian soldiers were found guilty of conspiracy to commit mutiny and they were sentenced to death by firing squad at a trial held secretly by a military tribunal.