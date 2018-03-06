Home > Gist > Metro >

Commercial driver sacrifices life to save passengers

The driver of a road transport company saved the lives of passenger at the cost of his. This was during a trip from Delta State to Lagos.

An accident which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has claimed the life of a commercial vehicle driver who sacrificed himself for the survival of his passengers. play

An accident which occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway has claimed the life of a commercial vehicle driver who sacrificed himself for the survival of his passengers.

The driver of a transportation company, Ejiro Onovughe Motors, has sacrificed his life in a bid to ensure the survival of passengers during a trip from Delta state to Lagos.

This occurred following an accident that saw him collide with a trailer on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

According to a report, he exhibited the selfless act in order to prevent the deaths of clients who rode with the organization. The driver who has been described as a hero died instantly following the impact.

Images captured from the scene displayed a sad wreckage involving the two vehicles. The truck which was hit from behind had its hood badly damaged.

Pupil's head cut off by BRT

In Ikorodu, Lagos, a school pupil has been killed after a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT), crushed him to death. His head was cut off as a result.

The incident was recorded on Monday, March 5, 2018, according to Vanguard News who revealed that the accident led to a gridlock of traffic.

An eyewitness, Mr. Akin Adeolu, mentioned that the sad event occurred around 07:45 AM, a time when school children make their way down to school.

Bus Rapid Transit. play

Bus Rapid Transit.



Reports gathered stated that the deceased, 13, had made to cross the road when the vehicle hit him, severing his head upon impact.

This happened at Ogolonto bus-stop, says Vanguard.

It appeared to be a sad error by the victim who reportedly mistimed his run. The fear of experiencing mob justice encouraged the BRT driver to make a run for it.

