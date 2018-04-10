Colleague celebrates super vigilante killed fighting thieves

news

Mohammed Ajibade, the colleague of a vigilante, Ismaila Jimoh, has offered encouraging comments about the bravery of the deceased.

He was killed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, while trying to save the lives of some people during a bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State.

Ajibade, who spoke in a gathering of members of the Kwara Youth Networking League (KYNL), made comments about his partner's boldness in a Punch News report.

Not minding a possibility of harm, Ismaila Jimoh summoned what could only be courage by confronting a group of 30 robbers who ransacked five banks in Offa.

He was unfortunately killed by one of the thieves, leaving "two wives, four children and aged parents," according to Punch.

Many reportedly killed as armed robbers raid 5 banks

Armed robbers on Wednesday, April 4, reportedly invaded more than four commercial banks in Offa, Kwara State, and carted away an unspecified amount of money.

According to The Nation News, many people were killed during the robbery.

The gang reportedly entered the town around 4:45pm and operated till about 5:40pm blocking roads from Ilorin and Osogbo to boost smooth operation.

It was gathered that the robbers escaped with their loot through Igosun, a neighbouring community.