Home > Gist > Metro >

Colleague celebrates super vigilante killed fighting thieves

Offa Robbery Attack Colleague celebrates super vigilante killed while fighting thieves

Three policemen were killed following a bank robbery in Offa. A number of thirty thieves were involved in operation.

  • Published:
Graphic Content play

You are about to view picture(s) that may be disturbing.

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Mohammed Ajibade, the colleague of a vigilante, Ismaila Jimoh, has offered encouraging comments about the bravery of the deceased.

He was killed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, while trying to save the lives of some people during a bank robbery in Offa, Kwara State.

Victims including women and cops were killed when 30 suspected robbers ransacked close to five banks in Offa, Kwara State. play

Victims including women and cops were killed when 30 suspected robbers ransacked close to five banks in Offa, Kwara State.

(Ochuwa Igbano)

 

Ajibade, who spoke in a gathering of members of the Kwara Youth Networking League (KYNL), made comments about his partner's boldness in a Punch News report.

Not minding a possibility of harm, Ismaila Jimoh summoned what could only be courage by confronting a group of 30 robbers who ransacked five banks in Offa.

He was unfortunately killed by one of the thieves, leaving "two wives, four children and aged parents," according to Punch.

Many reportedly killed as armed robbers raid 5 banks

Armed robbers on Wednesday, April 4, reportedly invaded more than four commercial banks in Offa, Kwara State, and carted away an unspecified amount of money.

According to The Nation News, many people were killed during the robbery.

One of three policemen killed during the Offa Robbery Attack play Colleague celebrates super vigilante killed fighting thieves (Kwara Daily)

ALSO READ: Man who robs motorists on Oshodi bridge meets his end

The gang reportedly entered the town  around 4:45pm and operated till about 5:40pm blocking roads from Ilorin and Osogbo to boost smooth operation.

It was gathered that the robbers escaped with their loot through Igosun, a neighbouring community.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemybullet
2 Sticky Situation Lagos cab man in trouble after passenger dies in his...bullet
3 Alizee "It just happened overnight" - late singer's sister...bullet

Related Articles

Criminal Minds Prison pals prevented from killing Uber driver after Taxify heist
Police Brutality SARS operatives drag innocent man by sexual organ in order to extort money
In Kenya Disappointed robber demands refund of bribe paid to police
'Ogbologbo' Robber Crippled thief strikes again at book launch [Video]
In Bayelsa Corp member's hand chopped off by armed robbers
'Konji' Hazard Fun lover warns about these ladies who rob men after sex
On Your Own Police ignore distress call made by Delta robbery victims
Final Leg Man who robs motorists on Oshodi bridge meets his end

Metro

Participate in Rosabon’s car lease promo and win big
We Buy It, You Drive It, You Own It Participate in Rosabon’s car lease promo and win big
Well (Illustration)
Mind Control Carpenter kills 6-yr-old daughter at girlfriend's request
The soldier brutalising the bus driver
Power Drunk Soldier brutalizes driver for refusing to give him bribe
Samson Otuedon
Fraud EFCC arrests man with $400, 000 worth of fake currency