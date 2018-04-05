Home > News > Local >

Police arrest armed robbery suspect, recover SMG rifle in Nsukka

In Nsukka Police arrest armed robbery suspect, recover SMG rifle, ammunition

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

Ebere Amaraizu play

Ebere Amaraizu

(Punch Newspaper)
The Police in Enugu State have arrested a notorious armed robbery suspect and shop-lifter in Nsukka township.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

He said police operatives recovered one SMG rifle with live ammunition from the suspect.

Amaraizu stated that the police operatives of the Nsukka Division through a tip-off and prompt response rounded up the suspect on April 2, when he and his cohort were robbing a shop in Nsukka.

The command further wish to inform members of the public that its operatives acting on intelligence information and prompt response to distress call on April 2 at a boutique along Fenpak junction Nsukka in the midnight, nabbed a notorious armed robbery suspect.

“Manhunts have been intensified with a view to unmasking and arresting other fleeing members of his gang,’’ he said.

The PPRO said the suspect was now helping the police operatives in their investigations.

The spokesman said the command would maintain partnership with sister security agencies and relevant stakeholders with a view to sustaining the tempo of community safety and security in the state.

