The life of young man has seen a rapid decline due to an addiction to codeine.

A Facebook user, Mohammed Ciroma, expressed this in a post shared on Saturday, April 28, 2018.

In Ciroma's post captured a bare-chested individual who was seen walking a street in Maiduguri while wearing a tattered pants.

"This young man is at the abattoir in maiduguri. He was a hard working fellow, before becoming a victim of drug abuse, namely, codeine syrup.

"From making a clean living to a life of scavenging as the result of a drug abuse," writes Ciroma.

His poor physique announced a need for an urgent care.

A well prepared meal seem a good way to start for the challenged man who had things going well for him until he grew an addiction for codeine.

Rehab centers now home to Nigerian youths addicted to codeine

The BBC's "Africa Eye" explored the wide use of codeine in Nigeria following a visit to a rehab center located in the northern part of the country.

This was captured in its video report titled "Sweet Sweet Codeine".

The clip introduced individuals who have lost the power of self control due to an addiction to the drug substance often patronised by youths.

A party or hangout is never complete without the presence of the savage guest, codeine.

The hazardous effect on people who have fallen hard to an uncontrolled use of the intoxicant is perhaps why some were resigned to shackles as can be seen in the BBC documentary.

A common use of codeine in Nigeria will have found better justification if everyone was dealing with a daily cough problem but that is evidently not the case.

Though not specifically addressing the problem in Nigeria, American rapper, J Cole, who was hosted at a Lagos-held concert on Friday, April 27, 2018, called for caution in his recently released album, "KOD", while local musicians took a point-of-view bothering on amusement.