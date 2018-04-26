news

A church deliverance has failed to save twin boys aged 3 years old, alleged to have had sex with each other.

Their mother, Patience Isua, a resident of Ajah, Lagos, who had earlier caught the infants in the act of homosexuality, made a video of a recent display and sent it to estranged husband, Emmanuel Ikanta, who is also the father of the twins.

According to The Nation News, the mum suspects her children may have came into contact with the odd behaviour based on the influence of Ikanta who lives with another woman after abandoning their mother.

Despite genuine concern over the wellbeing of her kids, Patience Isua, managed to lose the children to the Lagos State Government following a report made at the police station by their father who showed the clip to the police.

The kids were reportedly taken away from the mother by the Lagos State Police Commissioner Imohimi Edgal and some officials of the Ministry of Women Affairs.

“Yes, I took the video myself. He was not around when I sent it to him. My children stay with me and they stay with him as well. He comes to pick the children to wherever he is staying.

“We have been living apart since last year that he took me to a human rights organisation. It was agreed that he should have 12 hours with the kids at weekends but he did not stick to the agreement.

"Sometimes, he took them with him for many days and when they came back, they usually exhibited strange behaviours.

“I am aware that he lives with an older woman. So, he takes them there and whenever they are there, I get worried because I do not know what my children are going through in the hands of the woman.

“Somebody trained my boys to practice such devilish act. This is an abuse. I do not know who trained them to be like this.

"Before I saw them and videoed it, I had told their father that whenever they came back from his house they usually complained of pain.

“There were signs before it got to this stage. I don’t know where he takes them to and what they are fed.

"Most times they come back stooling blood or complaining of pains in their anus. I called his attention to it but he didn’t listen. This is what has been killing me silently.

“There was a day they went to school from his house and their auntie (teacher) called me to complain that my children were stooling blood.

"I told her to report to their father because they came to school from his house.

"Then I called him the following day to ask if their auntie complained to him and he said ‘yes’. When I asked what they ate, he hung up.

“Another time, one of my sons while pooing, said his anus was paining him. I took him out of the toilet and I saw fresh wounds.

"Again I called to find out where he usually took the kids, because I did not understand what was happening.

“I told him his children would come back from where he takes them to and they would sit on the chair and start saying mummy, daddy kiss.

“So, when I saw them that day, I had to video and send to him so that he would see the damage he was causing to our kids.

"He now turned the whole thing around and wants to blame me, whereas, I told him to stop taking my kids where he usually took them.

“I know they picked up the habit where he usually took them to, because in my house, they do not have access to television and they do not go out. I only take them to school and church.

"I live with my sister, who goes to work and comes back late. So, it is certainly not in my house that they saw such devilish act," Isua told police commissioner, Imohimi Edgal.

Satan expected to save twins from sexual abuser

Patience Isua has expressed a high level of concern over the condition of her twin boys.

To protect them in the hands of more sexual abusers, the mum had told them to call on Satan.

“I also trained them. I told my kids to shout and tell their daddy should anyone try to touch their private parts. I told them to scream ‘Satan!’," Isua told her kids in anticipation of another attack while not being around her kids.

The matter is an important one to the police who are collaborating with the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development in a joint investigation.