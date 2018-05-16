Billionaire takes 'molue' bus ride from Sango to Agege

news

Femi Otedola has been captured taking a 'Molue' ride from Sango, Ogun State to Agege located in Lagos State.

An evidence of this was shared in a footage via Instablog9ja's IG on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, confirmed this.

A relaxed Otedola sat calmly, appearing oblivious of a busy woman who stood beside him while the vehicle was on motion.

Other passengers who sat in the bus with him also offered no reaction suggesting that they have a knowledge about him.

Billionaire Femi Otedola boards a Molue in Lagos A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on May 16, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Man regrets missing chance to marry Dangote's daughter

A man with the ID @ibras007, has taken to Instagram to share regret that saw him miss a chance to marry Fatima , the daughter of Nigerian billionaire, Aliko Dangote.

The young woman tied the knot in Lagos at a glamorous event attended by the founder of Microsoft Corporation, Bill Gates - a factor that made Ibras wish he made a different move in the past.

He shared an image of Fatima who served with him as a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

"Shuo! So this same Fatima was my NYSC set. Bill Gates could have been at my wedding but instead of me to open my eyes i was busy chasing one Ronke upandan cos of big bum-bum," his note of regret reads.

There was no shortage of guests at the wedding ceremony held at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Lagos, on Friday, March 23, 2018.