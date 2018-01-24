Home > Gist > Metro >

Mom admits herself to hospital to prevent son from marrying divorcee

Mother's Charm Mom checks into hospital to prevent son from marrying divorcee

The Twitter user yielded to the pressure applied by his mother who threatened to stay at the hospital if her son marries a divorcee.

  • Published:
The narrator received disapproving comments from his followers but he was without no regrets. (For Illustration) play

The narrator received disapproving comments from his followers but he was without no regrets. (For Illustration)

(Africa Facts)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A Twitter user, Akobi Wenger has narrated how his mother checked into a hospital in order to prevent him from marrying a divorced woman who reportedly has two kids.

The narrator who expressed himself in a series of tweets explained that he yielded to his mom's demands. She was out to ensure that he does not tie the knot with the divorcee and it worked.

 

His reaction received some funny responses from his followers but others felt he should have been more courageous when dealing with his mother.

ALSO READ: Woman's hands chopped off by husband for overstaying at funeral

Some accused Akobi Wenger of not having a deep love for the woman but he did not care.

According to him no amount of passion can compete with one he nurses for his mother.

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Dogs Here are some of the most dangerous breeds in the worldbullet
2 Unilorin University bans use of hair attachment on campusbullet
3 Shocking! Woman commits suicide after husband postponed shopping tripbullet

Related Articles

Cannibal Bae Husband accidentally bites nose of his beer-loving wife
Mysterious Deaths 2 babies reportedly found dead near Sokoto mosque
Rahma Haruna Remember the little girl who lived in a bowl?
Shocking Murder North Carolina mother slaughters own YouTube stars kids and kills herself
In Lagos Housewife loses 22-years marriage over wearing of trousers
Incredible Nigerian wife allegedly kills hubby over affair with apprentice in Cameroon
Domestic Violence Why are South Africa's men beating their women daily?

Metro

Nabii Tito was captured kissing his wife and housemaid in public.
No Shame! Beer loving prophet pictured kissing wife and housemaid
German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients
In Lagos Housewife loses 22-years marriage over wearing of trousers
A man reportedly cut off his wife's hands for overstaying at a burial ceremony.
Weird Woman's hands chopped off by husband for overstaying at funeral
Hassan Chelimo reportedly had an affair with his son's wife while he was away.
Taboo! Man escapes death after getting caught having sex with son's wife