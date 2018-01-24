news

A Twitter user , Akobi Wenger has narrated how his mother checked into a hospital in order to prevent him from marrying a divorced woman who reportedly has two kids.

The narrator who expressed himself in a series of tweets explained that he yielded to his mom's demands. She was out to ensure that he does not tie the knot with the divorcee and it worked.

His reaction received some funny responses from his followers but others felt he should have been more courageous when dealing with his mother.

Some accused Akobi Wenger of not having a deep love for the woman but he did not care.

According to him no amount of passion can compete with one he nurses for his mother.