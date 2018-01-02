news

The unique form of a kitten named Bettie Bee which has two faces and can feed through either mouths will leave you amazed. Born on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, in Eastern Cape, South Africa, the deformed animal is one out of a litter of three.

It belongs to a feline category popularly known as the "Janus Cat" reported to have a short life span due to their numerous health challenges. Bee's owner submitted it to a rescuer who has managed to nurse it despite a rare physical condition.

The care giver whose involvement has been quite helpful, has recorded some progress nurturing the animal based on comments posted on Facebook. Bettie Bee's appearance has gained a lot of attention from cat lovers all over the world who have expressed eagerness concerning learning about it.

Her carer revealed that she has created a page for the celebrity animal “because of high demand from people to see her progress and too many strangers on my personal profile. So everyone who sent me messages and friend requests to follow BB can like this page,” she wrote on Facebook.

“She is thriving, growing like a normal kitten,”

“She has been to the vet when she was one day old. We decided it’s best to take her back for scans, etc. when she is a bit bigger,” the carer added while commenting on the growth of the animal.

The Frank and Louie cat

Well-wishers of the challenged Bettie Bee are hoping it grows to live as long as its Frank and Louie predecessor which lived for a period of 15 years. The famous two-faced animal which passed away around December 2014, holds the Guinness Book of World Records title for the longest lived Janus cat according to National Geographic.

Leslie Lyons, a specialist in feline genetics at the University of Missouri's Department of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery, think the case was quite outstanding.

"The animals also generally don't live very long due to health problems related to their deformity—making Frank and Louie's 15-year run that much more impressive," he said.

Lyons added that no specific reason can explain why some cats experience this unique genetic mutation but an excess of Sonic Hedgehog (SHH) is a possible cause.