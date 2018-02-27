BBNaija fans mock Bobrisky's English speaking skills

Home > Gist > Metro >

Followers of the Big Brother Naija reality television show made a mockery of Bobrisky's English Language display.

Followers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have made a mockery of the English speaking skills of Bobrisky whose voice was heard directing insulting remarks at controversial house contestant Cee-c.

In a video posted via Instagram by the Lazy Writa Blog, the Nigerian Barbie expressed with passion his disapproval of Cee-c who had displayed a trait of pettiness since joining the show.

Bobrisky appeared to be attacking her personality in the clip but his interesting English Language pronunciations seemed to have gathered the attention of BBNaija devotees who directed some subliminal messages at him.

In the 2018 Big Brother Naija house, things are looking bright for Tobi, once an object of mockery among followers of the show, having displayed an effeminate part of himself.

He was criticized for begging a brat-like Cee-c who seemed to have conjured a power to control him.

The tide has however changed for the better for the one-time sucker for love - he is now the head of the house and enjoys the company of a new partner, Alex.

His combination with the latter has allowed Tobi to experience an air of relief, what seemed obscure when he was paired with Cee-c.

Day 29 recap of BBNaija 2018

Hours after Miracle had told Tobi that Bambam and Teddy  A already had sex in the house, the latter were seen having sex in the toilet.

Bambam and Teddy A have been obviously attracted to each other since their first day in the house.

Teddy A and Bambam have bathroom sex Big Brother Naija play

Teddy A and BamBam

