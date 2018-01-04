Home > Gist > Metro >

'Babalawos' in Cuba want you to expect more natural disasters

New Year Prophesies 'Babalawos' in Cuba want you to expect more natural disasters this year

A priest who practice the Santeria religion held out a letter that contained prophesies for the year 2018.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A Santeria adherent dancing to the drum and energetic choruses. play

A Santeria adherent dancing to the drum and energetic choruses.

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ordained priests who practice the Afro-American religion of the Caribbean called Santeria have released some predictions for the new year 2018, and one of it includes more natural disasters.

A video shared by AFP News revealed adherents of the doctrine display some dancing rites before their leaders got down to the business of disclosing what to be expected.

A gathering of Santeria priests. play A gathering of Santeria priests. (Twitter)

 

The gathering which saw a mixture of people of African and Hispanic origins also offered cheerful choruses to stir up the mood.

"The 'babalawos' write a 'Letter of the Year' containing prophesies for their followers," a report by AFP revealed.

 

In the visuals, a group of men mostly dressed in white-coloured outfits spoke about their intentions concerning the anticipated predictions.

ALSO READ: Pastor Adeboye says this year will bring rays of hope

A black man named Lazaro Cuesta held out a paper and offered these comments:

"The Letter of the Year is not political. It does not take sides,

"The Letter of the Year doesn't speak to one person in particular. It speaks to everyone," he said.

Cuesta, who is the Vice-President of the Cultural Association Yoruba of Cuba (CAYC), talked about anticipated challenges in Agriculture due to low soil fertility.

"In the ruling sign this year, Osa She is very serious problem of mother earth by low soil fertility, low call human resources to this sector and the rush that is introduced into the ecology level world."

Speaking concerning the rising horrors in respect to a declining environment, he added, "the abundance of today will become tomorrow's shortage."

What is Santeria?

The religion Santeria, also known as La Regla de Ifá, is a doctrine that started in Spanish territories among people of West African origin.

According to Wikipedia, it means "worship of saints" and is connected with Roman Catholicism.

Femi Adesina, a special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari prostrating to the Alaafin of Oyo. play Femi Adesina, a special adviser on media and publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari prostrating to the Alaafin of Oyo. (Nairaland)

 

Its sacred language referred to as Lumini, is a variety of Yoruba.

The belief system of the doctrine entails a fusion of Yoruba religion which was introduced by enslaved Yoruba people, combined with Christianity and the practices of the native Americans.

Santeria was born based on a desire to protect the traditions of the races involved in a new cultural environment which happened to be Cuba at the time.

This religion has a long history of existence dating as far as the year 1515.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Badoo Kingpin Alleged cult sponsor is ready to surrender to police on 1...bullet
2 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by...bullet
3 Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured...bullet

Related Articles

Shepherd Bushiri Pastor gifts 6yr old daughter a Maserati Levante worth N27m
Pulse List 3 prophecies that didn't happen in 2017
Pulse List 2017 5 prophecies of 2017 that happened
Throwback Thursday When Prophet T.B Joshua and Iginla prophesied Mugabe’s downfall
2018 Prophecy Pastor Adeboye says this year will bring rays of hope
2018 Prophecies Like Pastor Adeboye, Prophet Nwachukwu sees a bright future
2018 Prophecies Everything your favorite pastors say about Buhari, Obasanjo, Atiku
2018 Prophecies Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor D.K Olukoya, and Apostle Johnson Suleman prophesy for 2018
2018 Prophecies Prophet T.B Joshua and Pastor Chris Oyakhilome reveal what will happen in the new year

Metro

In a blue shirt is a man who reportedly attempted to rape his niece in Malaysia.
Abomination! Pervert uncle rapes 3-yr-old niece after having shower
The elephant was hit by a 240 volts of electricity.
Poor Animal Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food
Theresa Kachindamoto is driving a change in her Monkey Bay community.
Child Marriage Woman known as the 'Marriage Terminator' is saving young girls in Malawi
Over 250,000 Nigerians touched by MTN ‘Season of Surprises’ in 2 weeks
MTN Over 250,000 Nigerians touched by MTN ‘Season of Surprises’ in 2 weeks