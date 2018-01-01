Pastor Adeboye says this year will bring rays of hope

news

Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye says this year will bring rays of hope.

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has revealed his prophecy for 2018 .

His prophecy was divided into 3 groups – individual prophecies, predictions for Nigeria, and international insights . Together, they make 11 prophecies.

Here they are:

Individual

1. Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move.

2. Many people will wake up to realize that their future is not in the hand of any government and as a result a lot of lost ground will be reclaimed.

3. Saboteurs will be disgraced and displaced.

Nigeria

1. Significant goliaths will fall.

2. Before the end of the year, there will be rays of hope that all will still be well.

International

1. This year there will be less fire outbreaks but there will be more floods.

2. There will be misunderstandings amongst nation but no major wars.

3. Pray against assassination attempts globally.

4. There will record-breaking temperatures both high and low.

5. There will be a handful of breakthroughs both scientific and medical.

6. The countdown to the end has started.