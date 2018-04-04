news

Residents of Abuja have been made to wonder about the circumstances which led to the death of a man who committed suicide in Efab Estate, Lokogoma.

The deceased was found hanging on a tree with only his pants on.

A crowd of onlookers who watched his corpse dangle in the air were made to watch in amazement.

On Instagram, some observers attributed the suicide to an uncontrolled state of depression.

ALSO READ: Journalist accused of murdering wife releases suicide note

Some considered it as an inappropriate behaviour to take one's life believed to belong to God.

Final year IMSU damsel of 23 shot dead on birthday

Ibeh Kelechi Assumpta, a female undergraduate of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has been shot dead on her birthday .

The deceased who was getting ready to cut her birthday cake after clocking 23, was set to graduate from the institution in August 2018.

This period would have seen her complete a degree in Banking & Finance.

ALSO READ: Police officer kills wife, mother-in-law, children, commits suicide

Reports circulating online media confirmed that she was killed in her hostel.

Her death reportedly occurred after sharing pictures on Facebook.

An image showed her holding two bottles of liquor and a shirt which displayed her age.