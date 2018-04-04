Home > Gist > Metro >

Abuja residents wonder about man who killed himself for no reason

Only God Knows Abuja residents wonder about man who killed himself for no reason

Observers were at a loss for words in a bid to explain why a young man killed himself in Abuja.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Residents of Abuja have been made to wonder about the circumstances which led to the death of a man who committed suicide in Efab Estate, Lokogoma.

The deceased was found hanging on a tree with only his pants on.

play Abuse residents wonder about man who killed himself for no reason (Press)

 

A crowd of onlookers who watched his corpse dangle in the air were made to watch in amazement.

On Instagram, some observers attributed the suicide to an uncontrolled state of depression.

Comments on Instagram have expressed sadness over the death a young man. play

Comments on Instagram have expressed sadness over the death a young man.

(Instagram/Instablog9ja)

ALSO READ: Journalist accused of murdering wife releases suicide note

Some considered it as an inappropriate behaviour to take one's life believed to belong to God.

Final year IMSU damsel of 23 shot dead on birthday

Ibeh Kelechi Assumpta, a female undergraduate of the Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, has been shot dead on her birthday.

The deceased who was getting ready to cut her birthday cake after clocking 23, was set to graduate from the institution in August 2018.

This period would have seen her complete a degree in Banking & Finance.

play

ALSO READ: Police officer kills wife, mother-in-law, children, commits suicide

Reports circulating online media confirmed that she was killed in her hostel.

Her death reportedly occurred after sharing pictures on Facebook.

An image showed her holding two bottles of liquor and a shirt which displayed her age.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Benue Two taxi drivers arrested for allegedly raping female passengerbullet
2 Olajumoke Orisaguna Former bread seller continues inspiring spotlight...bullet
3 Sheron Sukhdeo 'Good soul' but shady car dealer buried with Dangote...bullet

Related Articles

Guilty Or Not? Journalist accused of murdering wife releases suicide note
Good Riddance? Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriend
Mourning NYSC rules out suicide in case of female corps member killed by train
Nehemiah Mukula 13 year old commits suicide, leaves demands for his funeral
Death Wish? Hot dirty slap saves man from likely train suicide
Unreasonable Death Family blames Mum who committed suicide over jobless children
Suicide To Success This man's tale of survival will leave you believing in God
Why This Pain? Final year IMSU damsel of 23 shot dead on birthday

Metro

A Staffordshire terrier attacked family members, a mother and her son, in Hannover, Germany.
Murdered By Love Mother and son killed by family dog turned enemy
CU students have had their hairs shaved because of a failure to carry a Bible.
Covenant University Social media mocks school's decision to shave hair of students with no Bible
MFM Mega Concert raised the bar to a whole new level
In support of the bill for sexual harassment
Good For Nothing Watch lady confront young man she filmed sexually harassing her