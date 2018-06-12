Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

9 girls with fake tournament pass rescued from traffickers

2018 World Cup 9 girls with fake tournament pass rescued from traffickers

Nine girls and a boy set for Russia were freed by the anti human trafficking agency in Nigeria.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A policeman and a quarantine officer are among five suspects arrested for attempting to traffick nine girls and a boy to Russia.

The BBC confirmed this in a report published on Monday, June 11, 2018.

It gathered that the victims were rescued while trying to board a flight from Lagos to Russia, where the 2018 World Cup is set to hold.

The Super Eagles have ‘officially’ been crowned the kings of the fashion for the 2018 FIFA World Cup after their travel outfits to Russia were hailed on social media platforms. play

The outfit of the Super Eagles has gained attention on social media.

(Twitter/NFF)

 

According to the report, the children were presented with "football supporter ID cards in order to look as though they were fans heading to the World Cup in Russia".

The victims have been secured at a shelter run by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (Naptip), says the BBC who noted that five others were saved after they were spotted with a one-way ticket.

ALSO READ: Over 160 children rescued from Lagos baby factory

Kidnapped baby rescued from Chimpanzees

A 5-month-old baby reportedly kidnapped by a group of Chimpanzees in Kyamajaka, Uganda, has been rescued.

According to the reports, the young victim identified as Rachael Karungi was reportedly rescued by members of her community on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Rachael's mother, Oliver Kemigisa, while speaking with New Vision, said that the incident occurred a few minutes after 5 pm while she was preparing dinner at their home.

Oliver Kemigisa feeding her recovering baby Rachael Karungi play

Oliver Kemigisa feeding her recovering baby Rachael Karungi

(instagram)

 

ALSO READ: 2 big rats torment Abuja airport staff in toilet

She stated that she had left the baby with another baby on the veranda, while she moved a few steps away to do her cooking.

Kemigisa said that she heard the babies crying and turned around, only to discover over 20 chimpanzees surrounding the babies.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Over And Out Lagosian commits suicide under 3rd mainland bridgebullet
3 Cruel Fate Man cut in two by BRT shortly after being fired [Graphic...bullet

Related Articles

Evans The Second Kidnap kingpin who collected ransom in Dollars arrested
Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor
Boko Haram 'Islamist group are willing to surrender', says Mama Boko Haram
In Bayelsa Monarch’s wife, principal regain freedom 25 days after – Family
Open Office Deadly kidnappers order Rivers chief to surrender bank account or die
Sharp Guy DELSU lecturer escapes from kidnappers who held him for N10 million ransom
Human Trafficking Over 160 children rescued from Lagos baby factory
End Of The Road Kidnapper gets treated to jungle justice during attempt to abduct 2 kids

Metro

Nigeria Police Brutality
Police Brutality Lawyer reportedly battered by officers in Warri
Man, 42, docked for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
In Lagos Man, 42, docked for sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl
Rent agent jailed for 1,23o years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Day Of Reckoning Estate agent jailed for 1,230 years for defrauding accommodation seekers
Baileys Bakefest Competition set to hit Lagos with double indulgence