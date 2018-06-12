9 girls with fake tournament pass rescued from traffickers

news

A policeman and a quarantine officer are among five suspects arrested for attempting to traffick nine girls and a boy to Russia.

The BBC confirmed this in a report published on Monday, June 11, 2018.

It gathered that the victims were rescued while trying to board a flight from Lagos to Russia, where the 2018 World Cup is set to hold.

According to the report, the children were presented with "football supporter ID cards in order to look as though they were fans heading to the World Cup in Russia".

The victims have been secured at a shelter run by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (Naptip), says the BBC who noted that five others were saved after they were spotted with a one-way ticket.

A 5-month-old baby reportedly kidnapped by a group of Chimpanzees in Kyamajaka, Uganda, has been rescued.

According to the reports, the young victim identified as Rachael Karungi was reportedly rescued by members of her community on Sunday, June 3, 2018.

Rachael's mother, Oliver Kemigisa, while speaking with New Vision, said that the incident occurred a few minutes after 5 pm while she was preparing dinner at their home.

She stated that she had left the baby with another baby on the veranda, while she moved a few steps away to do her cooking.