8-yr-old boy dies in well while fetching water for mum

Saidu Mohammed, a spokesperson for the Kano State Fire Service, has confirmed the passing of an 8-year-old boy, Sadi Yusuf.

The deceased died on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, while fetching water from well - a task assigned to him by his mother according to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

A rescue team which was invited to the scene of the tragedy confirmed the boy dead after removing him from the big hole.

“We received a distress call in the early hours of today (Tuesday) from a ward head, Isa Garba, at about 7:30 a.m that a boy had fallen into a well.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 7:42 a.m

“Yusuf was rescued unconscious and later confirmed dead; his corpse was handed to the Ward Head, Isa Garba,” Saidu Mohammed told NAN.

Cute baby dies 2 days to Church dedication service in Port Harcourt

A cute baby in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, has been confirmed dead two days before its child dedication service in a church.

Godswill Dickson, believed to be her father, shared pictures of the toddler who was laid in a coffin on Facebook.

She was dressed in a pink dress that matched with a head ribbon of the same colour.

A deep feeling of loss was noticeable in the texts of Dickson who received sympathies from online friends who tried to console him in the comments section of his March 23, post.

"She was to b dedicated on Sunday, but our all mighty creator decided to take her today...... it's well......may her gentle soul rest in d Bossom of the almighty....Amen," the mourner's post reads.

It has inspired comforting words from some Facebook followers who processed the loss like it was theirs.