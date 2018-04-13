No foul play in the deaths of Ondo kids found in freezer

news

The Ondo State police believes there was no agenda behind the deaths of two boys found dead in a freezer in Akure.

According to Punch News, the deceased, Olufemitan, 9; and Oluwafifunmi, 7, died in their mother's absence.

The mum, Mrs. Olubunmi Olaitan, had left them playing at home in a lively state, but unfortunately returned to her residence in Road 1, Eyin Ala, Akure, to find them killed.

Many theories have been submitted in respect to their deaths, but police spokesperson, Mr. Femi Joseph, suspects no foul play.

“We do not suspect any foul play because it appeared as if the kids were playing inside the deep freezer and it locked up when there was nobody at home to open it for them,” Joseph told Punch.

Greedy man stores mum's corpse in freezer just to collect her pension

In Kolkata, India, the police have apprehended a 43-year-old man, Subhabrato Mazumdar, who reported stored the corpse of his mum, Bina Mazumdar, in a freeze in order to receive her pension.

Officers are looking to uncover the mysteries behind the act according to the Indian Express News.

Subhabrato Mazumdar, a Deputy Commissioner of Police confirmed this in a report.

Mazumdar revealed that the suspect held on to his mother's corpse for close to three years after dying from a cardiac arrest.

“Bina Mazumdar’s body was stored in a refrigerator since 2015. Why her body was stored for three years is being investigated," says the police chief in a chat with the Indian Express.

The father of the suspect who is 90 years old was reportedly in-the-know of his cunning son's behaviour.