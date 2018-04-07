news

News reports have revealed the demise of a seven-year-old girl who has reportedly lost control of her bladder after being violated by a 40-year-old danfo driver identified simply as Baba Michael.

The New Telegraph reports that the incident occurred at Illupeju, Palmgroove area of Lagos state on Tuesday, April 7, 2018.

According to the reports, the suspect who referred to the young child as his "wife," is the father of a four-month-old son.

The victim reportedly loved to play with the baby and every time she goes to visit, the suspect would take advantage of her .

The case was only uncovered when the victim kept urinating during her body examination.

The management of the victim's school reportedly suspected sexual violation after the young girl urinated on herself and their class teacher was alerted.

The Child Protection Network was called into the case following the discovery.

The mother of the victim, Mrs Kafaya Lawal, said that she was informed of the situation by her daughter's class teacher.

She said: “It was then I knew something was terribly wrong with my daughter. I started weeping.

"Before I got to her school, the management had invited Child Protection Network, a human rights group. After much interrogation, my daughter confessed that it was Baba Michael, our neighbour, who defiled her.

"Baba Michael just moved into our compound two months ago. It is my daughter that usually takes care of the little baby. She also used to run errands for the man. I didn’t know something like that was happening right under my nose.

"However, I noticed that the man usually calls all young girls in the compound his wife.”

According to the Child Protection Network Coordinator, Comrade Toyin Okanlawon, the suspect has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

Similarly, a 23-year-old student, Muhammad Sani, was arraigned in a Kano Magistrates’ Court for allegedly raping a 9-year-old orange seller.

Sani, who resides at Dawanau Quarters, Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano, was tried on a single charge of rape.

The prosecutor, Mr Iliyasu Muhammad, told the court that one Umar Garba of the same address, reported the case at Dawakin Tofa Police Division, Kano, on Feb.22.

He said that the offence was committed on February 20, 2018 at about 7.30 p.m., at Dawanau Quarter in Kano.

Muhammad alleged that the accused deceived the victim and lured her into his room, situated at the same address, with the pretext to buy some oranges from her.

“The accused forcefully had unlawful sexual intercourse with her inside his room,’’ he said.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 283 of the Penal Code. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge levelled against him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Halima Nasir, ordered the remand of the accused in prison and adjourned the case till March 20, for further mention.