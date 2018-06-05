Home > Gist > Metro >

300L nursing student gangraped, stabbed in Taraba

In Taraba Nursing student gangraped, stabbed to death

Anthony also revealed that Victor is one of many other victims who have been attacked in the area but security operatives are yet to have been deployed to the area.

Real men don't rape women

A Facebook User has revealed the gruesome death of a final year nursing student after she was gang-raped and stabbed in Taraba State.

The User Alex Anthony revealed that the victim identified as Mercy Victor was attacked on her way back to school from town at about 10-11 pm when she was attacked by three Keke drivers.

ALSO READ: 14-yr-old girl raped, murdered in South Africa

The deceased was reportedly attacked around specialist and nursing school bridge.

Read his post below:

 

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

