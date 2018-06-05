300L nursing student gangraped, stabbed in Taraba

Anthony also revealed that Victor is one of many other victims who have been attacked in the area but security operatives are yet to have been deployed to the area.
The User Alex Anthony revealed that the victim identified as Mercy Victor was attacked on her way back to school from town at about 10-11 pm when she was attacked by three Keke drivers.
The deceased was reportedly attacked around specialist and nursing school bridge.
Anthony also revealed that Victor is one of many other victims who have been attacked in the area but security operatives are yet to have been deployed to the area.
May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.
Four men in the rural village of Dalit, a suburb of Jalesar, India, have been declared wanted after it was established that they gang-raped a 20-year-old woman before hanging her on a tree to look like she committed suicide, Indian Times report.
The police say they have put a bounty on the heads of 'Ankit, Amit, Kailash, and Praveen, aged between 22 and 25', who are all suspected in the rape and murder of the woman. According to the police investigation, the family of the victim was not home at the time of the incident.
Her parents had taken their son to a nearby hospital after injuring his hand on a field and when they came back, they could not find their daughter.
A search of their surrounding unveiled the body of the lady hanging from a tree. The victim's body was removed and sent to the medical examiner’s office where it was discovered that she was raped several times before she was killed.