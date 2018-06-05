300L nursing student gangraped, stabbed in Taraba

news

A Facebook User has revealed the gruesome death of a final year nursing student after she was gang-raped and stabbed in Taraba State.

The User Alex Anthony revealed that the victim identified as Mercy Victor was attacked on her way back to school from town at about 10-11 pm when she was attacked by three Keke drivers.

The deceased was reportedly attacked around specialist and nursing school bridge.

Anthony also revealed that Victor is one of many other victims who have been attacked in the area but security operatives are yet to have been deployed to the area.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.

4 Indian men gang-raping 20-yr-old lady, murder, hang her on tree

Four men in the rural village of Dalit, a suburb of Jalesar, India, have been declared wanted after it was established that they gang-raped a 20-year-old woman before hanging her on a tree to look like she committed suicide, Indian Times report.

The police say they have put a bounty on the heads of 'Ankit, Amit, Kailash, and Praveen, aged between 22 and 25', who are all suspected in the rape and murder of the woman. According to the police investigation, the family of the victim was not home at the time of the incident.

Her parents had taken their son to a nearby hospital after injuring his hand on a field and when they came back, they could not find their daughter.