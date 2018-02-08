news

The diligence of a social worker, Miss. Gloria Chinoyera, has uncovered a possible case of sexual assault involving Chrisland School supervisor , Mr. Adegboyega Adenekan who has been accused of defiling a 2-year-old girl.

Chinoyera offered a testimony at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, recently inaugurated. She alleged that the accused, aged 47, committed the offence in November 2016.

In conjunction with a prosecuting counsel, the social worker presented an incriminating account on how Adenekan's sordid behaviour came to be revealed.

“At 9.15 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016, the defendant was brought to the police station, the mother of child `X’ was asked to bring her daughter to the station.

“During the interaction with child, she said that Mr Adenekan had used his wee-wee on her wee-wee and his mouth on her wee-wee, she also said that he comes to her classroom to sit and watch the television with her.

“The police made a video recording of our interaction with child `X’.

“Shortly after our interview, Mr Adenekan was brought by the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) into the room we were in, the IPO did not realise that we were still in the room.

“When she (the IPO) realised we were still in the room, she pulled Mr Adenekan back but Child `X’ had already seen him.

“She got very emotional and started crying that she wanted to see Mr Adenekan that he is her friend, we tried to calm her down but she kept insisting that she wanted to see him.

“We had to take her to the office of the Divisional Police Officer to calm her down.

“After the interview and based on what Child `X’ had said, we (myself, the Officer in Charge of Human Rights, Child X and her mother) decided to visit the school at VGC, Ajah.

"She was asked to show us her classroom which she did and the first classroom she showed us had no television in it.

“We were made to understand that that was her new classroom as the school had changed her classroom after the allegation against Mr Adenekan.

“When she (the IPO) realised we were still in the room, she pulled Mr Adenekan back but Child `X’ had already seen him.

“She got very emotional and started crying that she wanted to see Mr Adenekan that he is her friend, we tried to calm her down but she kept insisting that she wanted to see him.

“We had to take her to the office of the Divisional Police Officer to calm her down.

“After the interview and based on what Child `X’ had said, we (myself, the Officer in Charge of Human Rights, Child X and her mother) decided to visit the school at VGC, Ajah.

“She was asked to show us her classroom which she did and the first classroom she showed us had no television in it.

“We were made to understand that that was her new classroom as the school had changed her classroom after the allegation against Mr Adenekan," the social worker told the court while giving her testimony.

ALSO READ: A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premises

She expressed that the victim's mother who reported the incident to the school failed to take an action following the allegation made against the accused.

It was reported that Adenekan was transferred from the institution's Victoria Island, Lagos branch to the mainland annex located in Ikeja.