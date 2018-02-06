A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premises

news

A hotel in Gombe state, Nigeria, has expressed bluntly its lack of interest when it concerns potential customers who have a knack for promiscuity.

This was easily deduced from a statement contained on a list of regulations.

A publication titled "Important Notice" explained in simple terms the conditions a customer needs to fulfill in order to earn an accommodation at the unnamed hospitality home.

An image circulating local media offered texts that drove home the concerns of the resting place.

"Fornication, Adultery and any form of sexual promiscuity are not allowed," the second instruction on a list of rules reads.

Northern Nigeria where Gombe state is located is an environment that has a high-placed appeal for religious sentiment which often emphasize on embracing moral values.

ALSO READ: Man who reportedly enjoys sex with daughter arrested by police

A problem associated with this attitude often manifests through imposed social behaviour leaving little or no room for expression.

The society appeared to have made Islam a parameter for responsible conduct.

In 2017, two members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), were reportedly attacked in Katsina for living together.

According to reports, the female had her thumb severed while the male victim was cut on the head with a sharp object.