Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle burnt her for pooing

What Does She Know? 2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle set her ablaze for pooing

A lawsuit may likely be the result for an uncle who reportedly set his niece on ablaze for pooing indiscriminately.

  • Published:
2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle burnt her for pooing play

Baby tied to guava tree by uncle was burnt for pooing at random places.

(Kemi Filani)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 2-year-old baby received a harsh treatment from uncle who was set her ablaze for pooing at odd places.

She has been rescued by an N.G.O the Child Protection Network (CPN).

The brutal treatment of the child happened in Akamkpa, Cross River State.

It was gathered that the victim was tied to a guava tree while her guardian set her on fire.

2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle burnt her for pooing play

An uncle is getting ready for a lawsuit after he was accused of abusing 2-year-old niece.

(Press)

 

Blogger Kemi Filani confirmed the incident in a statement reportedly released by the N.G.O.

"The child in this picture is about 2years old. She lives with her uncle in Akamkpa (her father’s elder brother).

"Her uncle tied her to a guava tree and set fire on her. According to her uncle, she poos around.

"As a result of the fire, she sustained high degree injuries. Her feet are burnt. She is not able to stand nor sit.

"Apart from the injuries, she is looking malnourished and terribly under weight. She sleeps outside on a make shift bed not even good enough for a dog let alone a human being.

"She was rescued by Child Protection Network (CPN) Akamkpa, and brought to Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (#BRCI). She is currently undergoing treatment.

"The uncle has been arrested and BRCI will press for prosecution," reads a statement released by CPN.

On the body of the 2-year-old baby shows scars resulting from severe burning of the skin.

ALSO READ: Nanny arrested for burning ward's buttocks with stove fire

Economic hardship a reason why parents abuse their kids?

Viral cases of violence against children have happened for minute reasons such as a mum who set her daughter's hand on fire for stealing a sum of N170.

The victim named Godiya reportedly sustained third-degree injuries from the attack.

She was assigned to the Adamawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to be cared for while her mother Rukkaya Warda was remanded in jail.

ALSO READ: Trapped man prefers sex with little girls over full-grown women

2-yr-old baby can't sit nor stand after uncle burnt her for pooing play

Nigeria recently overtook India on the list of poorest nation on the globe.

A 2018 report by the World Poverty Clock indicated that 87 million people are living in abject poverty in Nigeria.

 

Surviving Nigeria's harsh economy was also top priority for Mrs. Veronica Igwe, who surrendered her daughter, Uloma, in order to settle a N100 debt.

The amount is reportedly a sum expected as payment after she purchased rice Punch News confirmed.

Mrs. Cecilia Elom, in charge of cases relating to child abuse and maltreatment at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ebonyi State testified to the report while interacting with newsmen.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Incredible Young lady calls out CAC pastor for failing to pay...bullet

Related Articles

Hardship Mom sells newborn baby to raise older kids
Jealous Rage Housewife empties acid on penis of husband who impregnated best friend
Marriage Trouble Woman forced to sleep with daughter at banks for failing to give husband male child
Wicked Soul Lekki madam who treats maid like dog faces consequences
'Agbaya' Imam who damaged 2-yr-old girl's private part says zipper opened by itself
Protect Little Girls Teen raped by Imam offered to him in marriage
Madness Woman surrenders daughter to settle debt of N100 rice

Metro

Participate in Jumia’s 14 days of awoof party rice
Awoof No Dey Run Belle Participate in Jumia’s 14 days of awoof party rice
'Odeshi' charm fails man shot dead by his friend
'Juju' Malfunctions 'Odeshi' charm sadly the end for man shot dead by his friend
Man has 7 days to find schoolgirl who went missing in his house
No Peace Of Mind Man has 7 days to find schoolgirl who went missing in his house
Female police officers in Lebanon wear sexy uniforms to attract tourists
Sexy Police Female police officers in Lebanon wear sexy uniforms to attract tourists