A 2-year-old baby received a harsh treatment from uncle who was set her ablaze for pooing at odd places.

She has been rescued by an N.G.O the Child Protection Network (CPN).

The brutal treatment of the child happened in Akamkpa, Cross River State.

It was gathered that the victim was tied to a guava tree while her guardian set her on fire.

Blogger Kemi Filani confirmed the incident in a statement reportedly released by the N.G.O.

"The child in this picture is about 2years old. She lives with her uncle in Akamkpa (her father’s elder brother).

"Her uncle tied her to a guava tree and set fire on her. According to her uncle, she poos around.

"As a result of the fire, she sustained high degree injuries. Her feet are burnt. She is not able to stand nor sit.

"Apart from the injuries, she is looking malnourished and terribly under weight. She sleeps outside on a make shift bed not even good enough for a dog let alone a human being.

"She was rescued by Child Protection Network (CPN) Akamkpa, and brought to Basic Rights Counsel Initiative (#BRCI). She is currently undergoing treatment.

"The uncle has been arrested and BRCI will press for prosecution," reads a statement released by CPN.

On the body of the 2-year-old baby shows scars resulting from severe burning of the skin.

Economic hardship a reason why parents abuse their kids?

Viral cases of violence against children have happened for minute reasons such as a mum who set her daughter's hand on fire for stealing a sum of N170.

The victim named Godiya reportedly sustained third-degree injuries from the attack.

She was assigned to the Adamawa State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development to be cared for while her mother Rukkaya Warda was remanded in jail.

Surviving Nigeria's harsh economy was also top priority for Mrs. Veronica Igwe, who surrendered her daughter , Uloma, in order to settle a N100 debt.

The amount is reportedly a sum expected as payment after she purchased rice Punch News confirmed.

Mrs. Cecilia Elom, in charge of cases relating to child abuse and maltreatment at the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Ebonyi State testified to the report while interacting with newsmen.