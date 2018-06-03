2 die, 5 injured in Jigawa auto crash

news

Two persons died in an auto crash involving a Volk Wagen Golf car on Kano-Birninkudu road, Birninkudu in Birninkudu Local Government Area of Jigawa on Sunday.

Mr Angus Ibezim, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that five other persons sustained various degrees of injury.

Ibezim said that the incident which occurred at about 6:55 a.m; was caused by tyre burst, adding that all the victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre Birninkudu for treatment.

He however pointed out that the car, which was supposed to carry five passengers, was conveying 10 passengers.

“We felt bad about this avoidable crash and admonish commercial drivers in particular to desist from speeding, overloading and using second hand tyres.

“The crash could be attributed to a number of factors working simultaneously – bad tyres, overloading, speeding and brake failure,” he said.

The sector commander said the incident could have been avoided if the driver obeyed all critical rules in driving.

“Therefore, the FRSC advised motorists to desist from speeding and overloading and using second hand tyres under whatever circumstances,” he added.

The sector commander further said that the corps recovered N240,000 belonging to the deceased and had been handed over to their relatives.