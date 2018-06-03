Home > Gist > Metro >

2 die, 5 injured in Jigawa auto crash

In Jigawa State 2 die, 5 injured in auto crash

Ibezim said that the incident which occurred at about 6:55 a.m; was caused by tyre burst, adding that all the victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre Birninkudu for treatment.

  • Published:
Truck driver crushes 15 people to death in Jigawa play

An auto crash scene in Ogun state recently - Photo for illustrative purpose

(Ripples Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Two persons died in an auto crash involving a Volk Wagen Golf car  on Kano-Birninkudu road, Birninkudu in Birninkudu Local Government Area of Jigawa on Sunday.

Mr Angus Ibezim, the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety in the state, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that five other persons sustained various degrees of injury.

Ibezim said that the incident which occurred at about 6:55 a.m; was caused by tyre burst, adding that all the victims were taken to the Federal Medical Centre Birninkudu for treatment.

He however pointed out that the car, which was supposed to carry five passengers, was conveying 10 passengers.

We felt bad about this avoidable crash and admonish commercial drivers in particular to desist from speeding, overloading and using second hand tyres.

“The crash could be attributed to a number of factors working simultaneously – bad tyres, overloading, speeding and brake failure,” he said.

The sector commander said the incident could have been avoided if the driver obeyed all critical rules in driving.

Therefore, the FRSC advised motorists to desist from speeding and overloading and using second hand tyres under whatever circumstances,” he added.

The sector commander further said that the corps recovered N240,000 belonging to the deceased and had been handed over to their relatives.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Sex Ban Minister bans doggy style because of health concernsbullet
2 In Benin Shock as money mysteriously drops from young man's bodybullet
3 Jacquey 'Wilbroda' Nyaminde My HIV positive house girl used to...bullet

Related Articles

In Jigawa Truck driver crushes 15 people to death hours to New Year celebrations
Samuel Agba Nigerian striker reveals how he met his fiancée ahead of their wedding this weekend
Too Sad Toddler dies in tragic auto crash
Traffic Violations FRSC seizes 5,000 vehicles in Ogun State
FRSC Agency arrests 54, convicts 51 in Jigawa
Close Shave Car crash along Enugu-Makurdi expressway leaves 9 seriously wounded
Buhari Garba Shehu lists President’s achievements in 2016
Suleman Aisha Buhari may be poisoned in Aso Rock - Apostle says
Apostle John Suleman "Buhari will be bereaved in 2017" - Clergyman

Metro

Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out
What A Pity! Jobless man, 30 sued by parents to leave their house finally parks out
Pastor reveals: “I destroyed men, drugged my son with weed for sex”
Unimaginable! Prostitute turned pastor reveals: “I destroyed men, drugged my son with weed for sex”
“A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret
A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret
Bolouere Opukiri
Only In Nigeria Criticising Osinbajo, wife online reportedly costs lady her job