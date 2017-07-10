Menacing flood wipes out families in Suleja

Torrential rain has led to a massive flood which caused the death of quite a number of people in Suleja, Niger State.

Seven members of a family of eight, which include mother and children were reportedly killed in an incident on Sunday, July 9, 2017, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

In a addition, various household belongings were destroyed due to the non-stop rain that has ravaged different parts of the country including Lagos.

A District Police Officer in Suleja's Division "A" control, Mohammed Mohammed, was not able to give a specific number of casualties but he stated that his men were deployed to ensure the safety of people's properties.

He said, “The flood affected many people who built their houses along the river bank; many houses have been destroyed with unconfirmed number of deaths recorded.

“Police are providing security around the scene so that hoodlums will not cart away victims’ property especially those lying outside."

NAN reported that Musliu Mohammed, 17, one of the victims who survived the flood was taken to the Suleja General Hospital, where he was placed on admission.

In Lagos

Movement were put to a stand-still following massive flood in the Victoria Island, Ikoyi and Ajah areas of the Lagos Island.

This was as a result of the week long downpour which caused great volumes of water to enter houses of residents damaging their belongings.

A poor drainage system and below par planning can be considered as culprits in the flood prone areas which is home to the most wealthy inhabitants of the state.

The unrestricted flow of water in living rooms however took away the glamour of being a resident of the Island where owning a property is most coveted.