Home > Gist >

Is Evans' disappearance for his protection or freedom?

Pulse Opinion Is Evans' disappearance for his protection or freedom?

The question to be asked should be is Evans' disappearance going to be a permanent one or temporary?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
After weeks of media frenzy, Evans, the kidnap kingpin, is nowhere to be found play

After weeks of media frenzy, Evans, the kidnap kingpin, is nowhere to be found

(Pulse)

If Wishes Were Horses... Please, prosecute Evans in Lagos
Evans Police explain why kidnap kingpin is still being detained
Like Father, Like Son Evans dad files 27-point affidavit supporting his lawsuit against police
Evans “I have no hand in any case filed against the police" - Kidnap Suspect
Bad Case Meet Evans lawyer, Olukoya Ogungbeje, a lover of unpopular cases
Evans What exactly is the Nigerian Police Force doing?
Kidnap Kingpin Police unmask female officer who helped Evans escape
In Lagos Traditional ruler kidnapped over leadership tussle
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Kidnap kingpin, Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike also known as Evans, is on radio silence and has not spoken to pressmen in recent days based on new findings.

The Sun news reported that the suspect was relocated to an unknown site, stirring up rumours of escape which is hardly uncommon for high profile criminals.

Evans play

Evans paraded with arms

(Pulse)

 

It is feared that Evans, whose kidnapping activities helped him amass great wealth might be able to use his resources to negotiate his freedom.

Yes! The use of bribery for such bid to materialize is not out of the question or being ruled out as a possibility.

The story of another notorious kidnapper, Henry Chibueze a.k.a Vampire, now deceased, brings to recall an instance of meddling by service men who aided the escape of criminals.

Chukwuma Agim, who was attached to the Nigeria Prisons Service, Owerri, Imo State, helped the dead criminal in his plans to jet from prison in February 2016.

The deadly Vampire, Henry Chibueze play

The deadly Vampire, Henry Chibueze

(Total Media)

 

Though the police have stated that the removal of Evans, who is feared and respected by other criminals from his Lagos cell is to guard against raising up a gang like Vampire's, the reverse might just be the case.

A police officer who spoke to The Sun News said, “Within the short period that he spent in our cell, he is already controlling inmates in the cell.

"They fear and respect him; we do not want to run the risk of allowing him to form another notorious group which is common amongst them."

But this is not a debate concerning the credibility of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Police confirm 13 persons dead in Borno multiple explosions play

Police confirm 13 persons dead in Borno multiple explosions

(The nation)

 

Popular opinion and even history is enough testimony that a flash of substantial cash can earn you your heart desire with NPF officers in most cases, so it will be a wasted effort to bother touching on that.

The concern for security conscious Nigerians, particularly the families of victims that have been dealt with by Evans is that will this man be brought to justice?

Another issue for me personally is the way some police officers commended the kidnap kingpin for his cooperation, almost as if they were idolizing him.

Is he 2Face Idibia or something? Why should Evans' show of remorse suggest sympathy from the police?

Evans in an interview with news reporters. play

After weeks of media frenzy, Evans, the kidnap kingpin, is nowhere to be found

(Channels Television)

 

We are talking about a man who brought torture to quite a number of people.

Who, if not for his arrest, might still be engaging in his illicit activities of wreaking havoc and fear in the minds of the populace.

Whether he is taken to the abyss of the earth for his protection, the important thing is that Chukwuduneme Onwuamadike be made to serve time in a prison for his crimes.

Just like his peers. Period!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Kidnap Kingpin Police unmask female officer who helped Evans escapebullet
2 Badoo Ikorodu residents speak to Pulse on their daily nightmarebullet
3 Benin-Ore Road Armed robbery attack leaves one dead, standstill as...bullet

Gist

A boy in Lagos flood
InLagos Flood takes over Lekki, Victoria Island, Ajah and other areas
Evans, the kidnap kingpin
Evans Kidnap Kingpin reportedly moved to Abuja
The new website for ladies
Men Are Scum Website owner reveals site is a tool to deal with sexual abuse
Gavel
419 Man faces N620, 000 visa fraud charge