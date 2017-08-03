'I am finally free, happy'

Home > Gist >

An ordained Reverend Father with the Catholic Church who announced his retirement from the priesthood and the church says he is at peace at last.

Rev. Father Patrick Edet says he is now happy leaving the priesthood play

An ordained priest from Akwa Ibom State who recently renounced his vows of celibacy by resigning from the priesthood and quitting the Catholic Church, says he is now very happy that he is free at last.

The ex-priest, Rev. Father Patrick Henry Edet has been in the news since he made the announcement yesterday on his Facebook wall, with many people applauding him for taking the decision not to continue living in denial while others think he has been drawn by the lure of the flesh to abandon the priesthood.

A post shared by Aniekem Finbarr, a Special Assistant on Media to Governor Udom Emmanuel noted Edet saying he ceases to be a priest henceforth but that he will continue to bear the name father.

''Just in: Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Patrick Henry Edet has resigned from the Catholic priesthood, quits the Catholic Church. He says he should be addressed as Reverend Patrick Edet. And on a lighter note, he says he can still be called Father.

'From today henceforth, I cease to be a Catholic Priest; in my spirit and in my soul, I forgive those who will criticize me, I live for God.

I seek freedom for my soul. As I leave, I leave smiling, I AM SO HAPPY THAT I AM FREE'."

According to findings, Father Edet was allegedly forced by his parents to become a priest against his wishes and he only agreed to go to the Seminary to please them and now that he is a man of his own, he decided to back out since he will not be able to perform the duties expected of him.

