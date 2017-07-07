Home > Gist >

'How we butchered UniOsun student, roasted head for rituals'

An Islamic scholar popularly called Alfa and three others have been arrested for butchering a 400-level university student for rituals.

(Punch)

Three ritual killers who allegedly abducted and murdered a 400-level student of the Osun State University, Oluwafemi Shonibare, have been arrested by the State Police Command.

The three suspect, Sakariyau Abdulrofiu, 19, an Islamic scholar popularly called Alfa, Ibrahim Ayuba, 24, and 18-year-old Yusuf Aliu, were arrested after the decomposing We earlier reported that the decomposing body of the victim was discovered behind Abdulrofiu's house.

Punch reports that Shonibare was declared missing from his off-campus apartment on Jafaria Street close to the institution and after nine days of intense search, his corpse was found in a bush behind the Alfa's house.

Oluwafemi Shonibare was cut down in his prime (Punch)

 

The find was reported to the police and operatives immediately arrested Abdulrofiu and during interrogation, he confessed that he and the other suspects had killed Shonibare, cut off his head and roasted it as part of the money making rituals.

Abdulrofiu reportedly confessed that they hit Shonibare with a pestle on the head and later butchered him, adding that the deceased’s head was roasted but said that luck eventually ran out on them and they were apprehended by the police.

Confirming the incident, the Osun Police Commissioner of Police, CP Olufimihan Adeoye, said the victim was a 400-level Micro-Biology student of the University.

CP Adeoye, while parading the suspects at the Command's headquarters in Oshogbo, said they carried out the crime on June 26, 2017,  at about 7:30 pm  at Oke-Bale area of the state capital.

The heartless ritual killers murdered Oluwafemi Shonibare for ritual purposes

 

He said the suspects conspired and killed Shonibare by hitting him on the head with a pestle before cutting of his head, two wrists and palms which roasted in a clay pot while the victim's  remains were dumped in the bush.

CP Adeoye added that friends of the victim reported him missing on  June 27 at 7:45 pm while the information obtained from them led to the arrest of Abdulrofiu who is also an apprentice herbalist, as well as his two accomplices.

