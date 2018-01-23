Home > Gist >

In Lagos Herbalist in police net for defrauding businessman of N190m to cure diabetes

The herbalist was said to have collected the money in tranches of N5 million, N10 million, N20 million, N50 million.

Herbalist in police net for defrauding businessman of N190m to cure diabetes play

Nigerian policemen - Photo for illustrative purpose

(File)
The Lagos State Police Command has arrested an herbalist, Adeniyi Adewunmi, for allegedly defrauding a diabetic businessman of N190 million under the pretence that he could cure the ailment.

According to Punch, Adewunmi, 43, and the victim, Lawrence Akanbi met in February 2016 when the businessman consulted him in the Ajao Estate area of the state, seeking medicines for diabetes, asthma and deliverance from a spiritual attack.

It was alleged that Akanbi paid part of the sum to the herbalist in cash and made several deposits into his bank account.

The police said the suspect usually came up with different gimmicks to sustain the alleged fraud each time the victim was suspicious.

The victim was said to have realised he had been duped when his illness persisted.

The herbalist was arrested in early January when the businessman invited him to his house to collect another sum of money.

"The complainant is a businessman. He met the herbalist on the road sometime in February 2016. The herbalist started collecting money from him and gave him medicines. Having paid N190m to the herbalist, he discovered that he was a fraudster. He paid in tranches of N5m, N10m, N20m, N50m and even paid part of the sum into the suspect’s account", a police source was quoted as saying.

"The suspect had come to the complainant’s house on Ajao Estate to collect more money from him when he was arrested by the police from the Area D Command, Mushin."

ALSO READ: Native doctor who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by police

The herbalist was arraigned on Monday, January 22, 2018, at the Igbosere Magistrate's Court on four counts of obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

