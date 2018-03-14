Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed bans consumption of alcohol in Kwara

news

A bill banning the sale and consumption of alcohol in certain areas of Kwara State has been signed into law.

The state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed assented the bill, known as the Prohibition Against the Production, Sale, and Consumption of Liquor in Certain Areas Law, 2018.

According to the bill which was passed by the state assembly, alcohol will not be allowed to be produced, sold, or consumed in specific areas in Ilorin, the state capital.

Anyone who violates the law is liable to a prison term of up to six months or a fine of ₦100,000.

In January 2017, Borno State also banned the sale and consumption of alcohol, as well as brothels and spots where illicit drugs are sold and consumed except for military and para military formations.