Gov Abdulfatah Ahmed bans consumption of alcohol in Kwara

Abdulfatah Ahmed Kwara Governor signs into law bill banning sale, consumption of alcohol

The bill states that alcohol will not be allowed to be produced, sold, or consumed in specific areas in Ilorin, the state capital.

  Published:
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed urges new LG chairmen to find solution to salary crisis play

Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

(Atlantic Reporter)
A bill banning the sale and consumption of alcohol in certain areas of Kwara State has been signed into law.

The state governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed assented the bill, known as the Prohibition Against the Production, Sale, and Consumption of Liquor in Certain Areas Law, 2018.

According to the bill which was passed by the state assembly, alcohol will not be allowed to be produced, sold, or consumed in specific areas in Ilorin, the state capital.

Anyone who violates the law is liable to a prison term of up to six months or a fine of ₦100,000.

In January 2017, Borno State also banned the sale and consumption of alcohol, as well as  brothels and spots where illicit drugs are sold and consumed except for military and para military formations.

