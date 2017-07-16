Home > Gist >

Badoo :  Lagos police make top officers, divisions' phone numbers public

Phone numbers belonging to high ranking officials of the Lagos State Police Command is now accessible to the public.

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni play

It has become imperative that the Lagos State Police Command makes available the telephone directory of the command headquarters Ikeja, Area commands and their divisions to the general public.

This information is to serve as a preventive method for members of the public to report criminals & criminal activities as well as report emergency incidents in the state.

Members of the public can reach the police on the 767/112.

Area commands and divisional police telephone numbers in Lagos are also as follows:

Commissioner of Police- 07019014800

Deputy Commissioner, - 07019014786

Deputy Commissioner, Operations- 07019014799

Deputy Commissioner, SCIID, Panti- 07019014754

Police Public Relations Officer- 07019014743

Control Room- 07019014808

Rapid Response Squad- 07019014333

Ikorodu

Area ‘N’ Command, Ijede- 07019014702/08036480686

Shagamu Road Division- 07019014843/08032879790

Ikorodu Division- 07019014842

Ipakodo Division- 07019014853/08072404936

Agbowa Division- 07019014830/08034031054

Owutu Division- 07019014829/08151946420

Ijede Division- 07019014828/08033328658

Owode Onirin- 07019014826/08037183741

This is a press release signed by ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer.

