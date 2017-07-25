61-yr-old woman welcome triplets in Rivers

The family and friends of a 61-year-old identified as Sambra Briggs, have cause to give thanks to God after she was delivered of a set of triplets after being without a fruit of the womb all her married life.

ALSO READ: "God Is Great: Tears of joy as 70-yr-old woman gives birth to baby boy [Photos]"

According to a Facebook user, Comrade Dickson David Senibo, residents of Abonema in Rivers State were thrown into a frenzy when news of the birth was made known, with many thanking God for what He did for the woman who many thought would die barren.

Comr. Senibo shared the good news online thus:

"GOD IS STILL DOING MARVELOUS THINGS. Today, the God of Abraham, Isaac, Jacob, Adeboye, Oyedepo, and Ibiyeomie performed another miracle as a woman at the age of 61 from Abonnema, namely Mrs. Samba Briggs, gave birth to triplets.

ALSO READ: "Miracle Working God: Woman celebrates triplets after 29 years wait"

Father, you know my area of DIVINE NEED please answer me with a wonderful miracle like this AMEN. May your name be praised."