42 homosexuals arraigned in Lagos magistrate court

A magistrate court in Lagos on Thursday, August 3, 2017, arraigned 42 suspected homosexuals who were recently arrested at a hotel located at Owode Onirin.

Among the accused were 12 minors who appeared before the Ebute-Metta Magistrate Court, while the remaining offenders had hearings at the Yaba Magistrate Court.

A court statement confirmed that the group were on July 29, 2017, caught in the act of homosexuality, punishable under the Lagos State criminal law.

“On or about 29th July, 2017, at Vintage Hotel, No. 999 Ikorodu Road/Toyin Close, Weigh Bridge, Owode Onirin, Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did engage in gay activities by permitting male persons to have canal knowledge of themselves against the order of nature and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.”

The presiding judge, Chief Magistrate Adewale Ojo granted the accused bail in the sum of N500,000 following their not-guilty plea.

They are also expected to provide two sureties who will pay like-sum.