Trish O' Couture releases flower collection

Inspired by her mother at a very young age to become a seamstress, Patricia Onumonu, popularly known by her label Trish O’ Couture, learnt how to start beading from the age of 12.

Now, with the use of her vivid imagination, Patricia has been able to capture fairy tale in modern day fashion.

Inspired by the feminine form, fairy tales and the concept of love and romance, Trish O' Couture has amassed a large clientele from all works of life.



Following its launch in 2007 as a luxury brand for women with finer taste in fabrics and style, it has focused on bespoke and ready to wear.

Her flower collection features pieces makes use of lace, velvet, sequins, feather, leather and Ankara prints on chiffon fabrics, portraying both the sexiness yet softness of womanhood with the aim to have a global appeal to women across board.

