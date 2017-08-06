Home > Fashion >

Trish O' Couture releases flower collection

Trish O' Couture Fashion brand releases flower collection

Following its launch in 2007 as a luxury brand for women with finer taste in fabrics and style, it has focused on bespoke and ready to wear.

  • Published:

ELOY Awards Win a Niiffe creation with "From Sketch to Red Carpet" competition
ELOY Awards 2016 Tubo, Wanger Ayu, Fablane by Derin, more make nominee list for 8th edition
One Lagos 2016 JReason, Trish O, Ayaba by Veba, more designers set to showcase today
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2016 Trish O 'blings' up the runway with sequins, fringe, fascinators and more
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2016 Highlights from day 1 of the Fashion Week
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2016 Attend 'Behind The Curls With Cantu' as AFWN kicks off today
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2016 Attend the 'Textile & Garment' Manufacturing Conference tomorrow
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2016 Trish O Couture, Elegiant By Tiannah Styling unveiled for AFWN showcase
Waje Close up shots of singer's stunning cape look to 'fifty' premiere
Africa Fashion Week Nigeria 2015 1st look from Pre-Gala, Gala showcase
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Inspired by her mother at a very young age to become a seamstress, Patricia Onumonu, popularly known by her label Trish O’ Couture, learnt how to start beading from the age of 12.

Now, with the use of her vivid imagination, Patricia has been able to capture fairy tale in modern day fashion.

Trish O' Flower Collection play

Trish O' Flower Collection

(pulse)

 

Trish O' Flower Collection play

Trish O' Flower Collection

(pulse)

Inspired by the feminine form, fairy tales and the concept of love and romance, Trish O' Couture has amassed a large clientele from all works of life.
 

ALSO READ: Trish O 'blings' up the runway with sequins, fringe, fascinators and more

Following its launch in 2007 as a luxury brand for women with finer taste in fabrics and style, it has focused on bespoke and ready to wear.

Trish O' Flower Collection play

Trish O' Flower Collection

(pulse)

 

Her flower collection features pieces makes use of lace, velvet, sequins, feather, leather and Ankara prints on chiffon fabrics, portraying both the sexiness yet softness of womanhood with the aim to have a global appeal to women across board.

See photos above.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Outfit Of The Day Mercy Aigbe is a babe in blackbullet
2 Omotola Jalade Ekeinde Actress is elegant for Glam Africabullet
3 Fashions Finest Africa Organisers introduce four designers for...bullet

Fashion

Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week 2017 promises to get better
Nigerian Student Fashion and Design Week 5th edition promises bigger, better things
Bolanle Olukanni in Kente inspired sweatsuit
Outfit Of The Day Bolanle Olukanni keeps warm in this Kente inspired sweatsuit
Karen Igho releases new sultry photos
Karen Igho Reality star is sultry in new photos
Aisha Lawal glows on latest cover of Waves Magazine
Aisha Lawal Actress is captivating on August 2017 cover of Waves Magazine