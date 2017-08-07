Retail store, Grey Velvet has hosted a launch for Frankie & co's denim collection.

FCO is the store's in-house label, and the launch also served as a shopping party on Saturday, 29 July, 2017 at the Grey Velvet store in Circle Mall, Osapa, Lagos.

The #SmartLocal jeans are the best alternative for foreign, expensive, quality and stylish jeans as they sell at great prices with varying styles including the bootcut, skinny, cropped and boyfriend jeans.

Guests at the cointreau-endorsed event included bloggers and influencers, Linda Ejiofor, Jane Micheal, Mimi Onalaja, Eki Ogunbor, Zina Anumudu, Denola Grey, among many others.

Official photos from the launch can be seen in the gallery below.