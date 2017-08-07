Home > Fashion >

Grey Velvet :  Retail store hosts Frankie & Co's denim launch

Frankie & Co is the Grey Velvet's in-house label.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Retail store, Grey Velvet has hosted a launch for Frankie & co's denim collection.

FCO is the store's in-house label, and the launch also served as a shopping party on Saturday, 29 July, 2017 at the Grey Velvet store in Circle Mall, Osapa, Lagos.

Grey velvet hosts Frankie &amp; Co's denim launch play The launch / shopping party held on Saturday, 29 July, 2017 at the Grey Velvet store in Circle Mall, Osapa, Lagos. (Grey Velvet)

 

The #SmartLocal jeans are the best alternative for foreign, expensive, quality and stylish jeans as they sell at great prices with varying styles including the bootcut, skinny, cropped and boyfriend jeans.

ALSO READ: Trish O' Couture Fashion releases flower collection

Guests at the cointreau-endorsed event included bloggers and influencers, Linda Ejiofor, Jane Micheal, Mimi Onalaja, Eki Ogunbor, Zina Anumudu, Denola Grey, among many others.

Grey velvet hosts Frankie &amp; Co's denim launch play The style on offer vary from bootcut, skinny, cropped to boyfriend jeans. (Gry Velvet)

 

Official photos from the launch can be seen in the gallery below.

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and thinks Asa is Nigeria's best artiste ever. || ayoola.adetayo@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @macshayn

