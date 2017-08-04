Fashions Finest Africa has announced the maiden edition of it's quarterly creative showcase, themed 'Renaissance.'

The platfrom is aimed at bringing together fashion industry talent in order to educate, support and promote African industry creatives.

To achieve this goal at the first edition which will hold on August 27, four designers have been carefully selected:

1. SGTC Clothing

This a ready-to-wear, lifestyle Afrocentric brand focuses on making affordable, stylish African-inspired pieces available to women of every shape and style.

All the pieces are contemporary styles uniquely designed with specially selected Ankara fabrics.

2. Nkadz

The brand represents the very edgy, classy and sophisticated woman.

Nkadz’s major goal is to use mind blowing aesthetics to define the right body curves with her pieces social media handle.

3. 1407 Style

This local brand, started by Ugochukwu Onukwubiri, has a global appeal.

The organisers say:

"The brand was initiated in a bid to address accessible and affordable pieces which would stand the test of style and time.

"In the six years the brand has been in business it has gathered fans as well as collectors both locally and internationally.

"The choice of fabric and cut on most of the pieces mean that they can fit into a variety of wardrobes as stand alone items or can be worn as part of a look.

"The idea being that pieces can be dressed up or down and still stand the test of style and time.

4. Sally Bawa

This Nigerian fashion brand that made its debut in 2008 and each of their pieces is carefully designed and finished using careful finishing with hand painted detailing and embellishments to achieve that one-of-a-kind effect.

Organisers through a press release say:

"The brand offers ready to wear and bespoke pieces with a vision to deliver taste, Style, fit and timeless elegance.

"The Sally Bawa brand is where Europe meets Africa. Delivering quality pieces made in Nigeria and designed in classic European style.

"The creative director, Julcit Sally Bawa is a graduate of the University of Lagos Nigeria, with extensive experience as a Petroleum Safety specialist and HSE Advisor in Oil & gas.

"She personally hand-paints all the design elements in all of her collections. She has been a two-time nominee and one-time winner of the ELOY Awards Nigeria as Best up and coming designer."