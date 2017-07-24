Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

Want to triple your company’s growth? Consider these 3 strategies

Do you want to triple your company's growth? You should consider these 3 strategies

These three strategies are as good as any to lay the right foundation for the future success of your business.

As an entrepreneur you will always be attracting to new. New ways to market your product/service, new ways to increase your customer base, and new ways to approach how you develop your business. 

It’s something called the Shiny Object Syndrome and if you don’t suffer from it, you aren’t an entrepreneur. But if you do — and you want to know how to increase your company’s growth, then you should check out these 3 strategies to grow your company:

  • Always pick marketing assets over marketing tricks: You are probably familiar with the saying “All that glitters is not gold.” If you want your business to be successful, never stop a successful marketing campaign to test a new idea — regardless of how dated you feel the old idea is. Only amateurs pull from what is working — dedicate additional resources to what you want to try out instead. 

  • Retention is EVERYTHING: Big businesses understand this but most small businesses don’t get the importance of retention to growth and profitability. A percentage of your revenue needs to go to customer retention. If you can decrease how often customers exit after interacting with your business, you will massively increase the growth and profit of your business. The first way to combat this is to build a relationship with your customers. That is the first step to getting them to keep coming back for your product/service.

  • Everything is a process: Most small businesses in Nigeria function without structure, processes or systems. This will hurt your chances of being successful on the long run and it has to be fixed immediately. You need to create a system based on how you want your business to function, you need to give that system time to work; then constantly tweak said system to improve it. Your prospects are not looking good if you don’t have systems and processes in place to keep things running. 

The success of your business depends on the foundation you have built for it. These three strategies are as good as any to lay the right foundation for the future success of your business. 

Do you know any other strategies that entrepreneurs can use to better increase the growth of their business? SHare them in the comments section below. 

