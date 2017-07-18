Home > Pulse Entrepreneurship >

If you are an entrepreneur, you should watch these 5 movies

If you are an entrepreneur, you should watch these 10 movies

As entrepreneurs, you need all the knowledge you can get — and if you can have a good time whilst getting that knowledge, even better.

Movies like "The Godfather" can also be a great source of learning for entrepreneurs. play

Movies like "The Godfather" can also be a great source of learning for entrepreneurs.

I once read an Entrepreneur article that had this quote: “… sometimes, the best way to capture reality is through fiction.” And that made think about what movies are supposed to represent to us and what lessons we can learn from them. 

As entrepreneurs, you need all the knowledge you can get — and if you can have a good time whilst getting that knowledge, even better. These 5movies will teach valuable lessons about entrepreneurship, amongst other things:

Startup.com play

Startup.com

(Artisan Entertainment)

 

  • Startup.com: This documentary film was released in 2001 and it examines the rise of a real-life startup called GovWorks that raised $60 million from a bunch of investors. it covers important topics like finance for entrepreneurs, capital raising, growth management, entrepreneurship skills, team building and management skills.

Catch Me If You Can play

Catch Me If You Can

(Dreamworks)

 

  • Catch Me If You Can: In this movie, Frank Abagnale (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a deceptively charming and successfully con artist who can charm just about anyone with his skill mastery. Based on a true story, the movie covers themes like creative problem solving, turning something good out of a bad situation, and the universally known hustle to success.

ALSO READ: 5 leadership lessons you can learn from Basketball

Lord Of War. play

Lord Of War.

(Lions Gate Home Entertainment)

 

  • Lord of War: This dark comedy — with a bit of action — chronicles the life of Yuri Orlov (Nicolas Cage), an immigrant from Ukraine who sees the illegal trading of guns as his road to success. When you take morality out of it, Yuri’s ambition, tenacity, and ability to encourage risk highlight the very qualities entrepreneurs need to succeed.

Rogue Trader. play

Rogue Trader.

(Roslan Rahman/Getty Images)

 

  • Rogue Trader: Released in 1999 and based on a true story of a an employee who singlehandedly brought down Barings Bank, one of the largest bank in England. Concepts covered in this movie include derivatives, corporate valuation, financial reporting, capital markets, emerging markets and business ethics.

The Godfather Trilogy play

The Godfather Trilogy

(Paramount Pictures)

 

  • The Godfather Trilogy: This series might just be the most important movie in history for entrepreneurs, in my opinion at least. The movies are intense, thrilling, and thought provoking. Concepts covered include competitive strategies, key personnel retention, corporate takeovers (hostile and friendly), alliances, mergers and acquisitions, corporate succession and long-term corporate diversification. 

Do you know any other movies that has potent entrepreneurial lessons that people can learn from? Share in the comments section below. Happy hunting!

Folarin Okunola

Folarin Okunola is an Associate at Pulse. An avid reader and cook, Okunola considers himself open-minded, critical and adventurous. He also believes the society is not always right and considers the human mind more powerful than a bottle of Coke.

